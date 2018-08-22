Gossip: Mourinho 'begs' Woodward to sell Martial, 'Madrid moves' for key Chelsea duo

Centre of the Old Trafford storm: Mourinho, Martial, Woodward

A state of Martial law has been declared at Manchester United.

Manager Jose Mourinho’s on-off displeasure with Anthony Martial has now reached such a low that he has begged executive vice chairman Ed Woodward to sell the France star before the European transfer window closes next week.

This is, of course, according to the Star.

Starsport “understands” Mourinho is on “collision course” with Old Trafford bosses over a player he is “adamant is not good enough and wants to sell to the highest bidder to raise funds to spend on new signings in January.”

Woodward, however, has other ideas… he is “holding firm by refusing to flog Martial for less than top dollar” as tensions between the two United heavyweights continue to deteriorate.

But what does Marshall himself think?

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old has “performed a stunning U-turn” and now wants to stay.

His agent has “revealed” that Martial is “relishing his chance prove himself” as he has “been encouraged by United refusing to sell him this summer”.

He did start against Brighton – which United lost 3-2 – and came in for some criticism hence the Star “exclusive”.

CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE TO THE TRANSFER WINDOW

Meanwhile the Mirror reports that Chelsea are STILL at risk of losing Eden Hazard this month to Real Madrid AND Atletico Madrid are coming to get Marcos Alonso.

The European champions are under pressure to make a marquee signing after offloading Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and will turn up the heat on Chelsea.

And their city neighbours are keen to snap up Alonso as they could lose Filipe Luis to PSG.

Hang on, didn’t Luis used to play for Chelsea too…?

Bad news for Everton. If Yerry Mina turns out to be brilliant then Barcelona can buy him back for £53.83m having sold the 23-year-old to the Toffees for £27.19m on deadline day but they cannot activate the clause until 2020 (Marca).

Yerry Mina: Back to Barcelona?

And the Toffees are demanding £28m plus add-ons from RB Leipzig if they want 20-year-old English winger Ademola Lookman (Sky Sports).

Remember Reece Oxford, the little lad who helped West Ham destroy Arsenal so many years ago it seems?

Yet he is still only 19, unable to command a place in the Hammers squad, and the (Mail) reports they are looking for another loan move for him.

Oxford spent last season at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

The Evening Standard claims that Arsenal are refusing to give in to Aaron Ramsey’s demand to double his wages but are confident the 27-year-old Wales midfielder will sign a new contract.

They also believe they will finish in the top four this season, do not have a shaky defence and that Granit Xhaka is worth his big pay packet so let’s see who wins this particular power struggle…



