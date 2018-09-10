Gossip: Maurizio Sarri 'wants AC Milan defensive duo', Premier League clubs 'begin backtracking'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen on AC Milan duo Romagnoli and Caldara, according to reports.

One down, one to go.

The international break pep-talk is hardly awe-inspiring, but we have survived the first round of fixtures and are almost out the other side.

The good news though, is that the gossip column is still here to keep you cosy and warm in these darkest of times.

We’ve even decided to take a break from the constant Paul Pogba talk. Remember last week when he spoke about leaving and then immediately said they aren’t ‘his words’? Good times.

READ MORE:

Makelele backs Sarri to make history at ChelseaREAD MORE: Gilberto – Neymar has a lot of growing to do

But I digress.

This morning’s news is that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has already seen enough of his defence to suggest he wants to bring in two new names. (Sounds like his services could be required at Manchester United.)

AC Milan duo Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia Caldara are the two men being eyed up by the former Napoli coach, which poses all sorts of questions.

For starters, Caldara signed for Milan just last month and it is incredibly rare that a player moves on that quickly.

But even that aside, it’s hard to see the Serie A giants willingly sell BOTH of the players they deemed as their future defensive partnership for years to come.

Ah well, maybe next time.

‘We’ve made a huge mistake’

(Not actually quotes. Or are they?)

Meanwhile, The Sun are reporting that Premier League clubs have already had their Gob Bluth moment and realised what a mistake this season’s early transfer window deadline was.

Regular reader (s?) will know how I feel about the entire shambles, but the tabloid is now reporting that top flight clubs will reconsider the move.

Probably for the best, given England’s top flight was quite literally the only league handicapped by the decision.

John Terry to move to Russia?

Elsewhere, John Terry could yet get his final move, playing in Russia with Spartak Moscow. Presumably the driving decision for that move being the former one-club England man does not want to play against either Aston Villa or Chelsea.

Story Continues

West Ham, though, are said to be backing Manuel Pellegrini after a poor start to the season.

The Hammers, having splashed approximately £100million and appointed the highly-respected Pellegrini, are currently pointless. Not ideal.