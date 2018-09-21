Gossip: Manchester United and Tottenham 'chase £50m De Jong', Arsenal 'keen on Argentine duo' and more

Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino could be about to go to war over Ajax man Frenkie de Jong

Ah, De Jong.

Just the name sends you sprawling down a Premier League wormhole back to a time when Manchester City just were not all that good.

The most infamous of recent De Jongs to grace (?) the Premier League, Nigel, also ensured a mark was left on the 2010 World Cup final.

Not to mention Siem’s ill-fated spell at Newcastle. He’s now at Sydney FC.

But I digress.

According to the Sun, Frenkie is the latest De Jong to potentially grace English shores. And, true to type, we have a good old-fashioned race on between two clubs.

Manchester United and Tottenham are the clubs involved in the race for the ‘£50million’ rated man. That could buy you Aleksander Mitrovic twice over. With money left in the bank, too.

The utility midfielder can play in defence, presumably the root of Jose Mourinho’s interest, while Barcelona are also keen.

A simple choice to make for the young Dutchman, then.

Arsenal want Banega and Pavon?

Meanwhile, new Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi is said to want to bring Argentina midfielder Ever Banega to the Emirates to help bolster the Gunners.

And he could be one of two Argentina players to join the club. Football.London are claiming Sanllehi could sanction a move for Cristian Pavon.

Pavon, 22, starred for Argentina in a turbulent World Cup campaign, featuring in a dramatic victory against Nigeria to see Lionel Messi’s men into the knockout rounds.

He could prove a nifty addition to the Gunners, who could probably do with some pace in their forward line.

And at Aston Villa, Steve Bruce is not yet done with bringing in some experienced players, so it seems.





Same old Aston Villa?

Despite having links with Jorge Mendes, John Terry and James Collins are being eyed up by Bruce.

Terry, who famously lost in the play-off final with Villa last season, is yet to decide his future while former Villa and West Ham man Collins is available on a free.

Finally, Francesco Totti has admitted he tried to tempt Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join him at Roma during his playing days.

Given he spent his entire career with the Serie A side, that doesn’t exactly give us a precise timeframe.

Needless to say, that would’ve been one explosive partnership.