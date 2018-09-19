Gossip: Manchester United scout Brazilian youngster, Spurs forward on Bayern Munich's radar

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a switch to Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United

Late drama and stunning goals – the Champions League returned in all its glory last night.

But forget Bobby Firmino’s late winner for Liverpool against PSG, Spurs’ implosion at the San Siro and Napoli’s thrilling goalless draw at Red Star Belgrade.

There are just 104 days left until the January transfer window open.

That means Manchester United only have 149,760 minutes left to plan their mid-winter business and appease Jose Mourinho – if he is still there come 2019.

PSG's loss to Liverpool raises further questions

Cold reality hits Pochettino after Tottenham's dispiriting loss

Liverpool have the stamina to stick to Klopp's gameplan in PSG thriller

And they are being linked with new players all the time, which is a relief, because frankly we are all bored of Paul Pogba gossip.

The focus of today’s rumours is Lucas Paqueta, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder playing for Flamengo in his native Brazil.

As is the case with any South American starlet, Le10Sport report United are far from the only club said to be watching Paqueta closely.

The youngster’s deal at Flamengo ends in December 2020, but reportedly includes a €50m release clause – pocket change for a Premier League powerhouse.

Which is why Manchester City and Liverpool have been tipped with a move, as have Barcelona and PSG.

After making his debut for Brazil in friendlies against the USA and El Salvador earlier this month, Paqueta appears destined for the top and may well have a pick of the top European clubs, if the rumours are to be believed.

While City, United and Liverpool are continually linked with signing players, this week’s crisis club Spurs may be in danger of losing one of the stars.

Son Heung-Min was signed by Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015 and has gone from strength to strength in his three years under Mauricio Pochettino.

Bayern Munich are contemplating a move for Heung-Min Son

South Korea’s victory in the Asian Games mean that Son will not have to return to his home country and complete his military service too, making him an even more attractive signing for the European big boys.

And it is Germany’s super club, Bayern Munich, who, according to CalcioMercato, are interested in splashing the cash on the 26-year-old and bringing him back to the Bundesliga.

Given Spurs’ lack of signings over the summer, Pochettino will be loath to lose one of his key men, but there is no guarantee that Daniel Levy would turn down a large offer if it came.

Talking of success with your country, Gareth Southgate’s choice of game last night was questionable.

Gareth Southgate took in Premier League games at the weekend, before watching Derby 0-0 Blackburn last night

Liverpool’s starting XI had five English players in it against PSG, but Southgate decided to watch Chelsea loanee Mason Mount play for Derby against Blackburn Rovers.

That game ended 0-0 and it is surprising that he passed up the chance to watch Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge take on the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

James Milner was the fifth Englishman, and as much as Southgate might wish he hadn’t retired from international duty, he’s unlikely to change his mind.