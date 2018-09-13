Gossip: Manchester United 'out of patience' with Anthony Martial, Ryan Sessegnon 'offered new deal' and more

Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United could be up, if Jose Mourinho has anything to do with it

Remember that time Anthony Martial was plucked from relative obscurity by Manchester United?

The French youngster signed from Monaco for a fee around about the £40million mark in 2015 – which, even just three years ago, was quite the outlay.

We all love an expensive striker, don’t we? Even more so when they score a scintillating goal on debut against our fiercest rivals.

So here we are, three years down the line, and Jose Mourinho is apparently out of patience with the 22-year-old.

I know what you’re thinking. That doesn’t sound like the Jose we know. And yet, such is life according to The Express.

The move, the outlet claims, is related to the Portuguese manager’s ‘decision’ (?) to turn Marcus Rashford into ‘the ultimate forward’.

Settle down, prepare the popcorn. This ought to be interesting.

In other Manchester United news, though, Paul Pogba supposedly received assurances from agent Mino Raiola that this season would be his last at Old Trafford.

The highly-rated World Cup winner was told by Raiola, according to the Mirror, that he would spend three years in England ‘and then off to Spain’.

It is believed this is due to the fact Pogba is a childhood Real Betis fan.**

Sessegnon to pen new Fulham deal?

Right, veering away from Manchester United, Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon could be ready to sign a new deal with the Cottagers.

The London Evening Standard say the club are keen to get him to commit his future to the club, despite interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

After their impressive summer transfer business, the Whites are keen to ensure they don’t lose out on the youngster, whose current deal has less than two years remaining.

Fabregas to leave Chelsea for free?

Meanwhile, former Arsenal hero Cesc Fabregas could well be set to leave England for a second time. The Spaniard is being eyed up by both Milan clubs, and could agree a deal to join them in January.

And speaking of Milan clubs, AC are also gunning for Arsenal talisman Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Italians reckon they could tempt him to Serie A.

And Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League in the future, after a move to Liverpool fell through at the last minute.

(**This line was made up for the purposes of humour. Please do not take seriously.)