Gossip: Manchester United 'to heavily scout' PSV winger, West Ham 'identify' Marko Arnautovic replacement

Part of Mesut Ozil’s wages will be paid by Arsenal even if he leaves the Emirates this month

The only way Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will leave north London this January is if the Gunners continue to pay his wages.

Unai Emery has made it clear that Ozil is no longer a key man at the Emirates, despite signing a bumper five-year deal last year, before Emery was boss.

Ozil has not featured since Boxing Day and was not even in the squad for the London derby at West Ham on Saturday.

Emery does not trust Ozil in physical away games, but he earns £350,000 and Arsenal will struggle to offload him permanently.

Purse strings are tight at Arsenal and Emery has conceded only loan deals will happen this January, so getting rid of some of Ozil’s enormous wages would help, say the Mirror.

Clubs in China have expressed interest in Ozil, whilst Inter Milan have also been linked with a move. If Ozil does go, Arsenal will continue to pay at least part of his wages.

Manchester United scouting winger

Steven Bergwijn will be watched by Manchester United as PSV take on FC Emmen this Sunday

Manchester United will watch PSV winger Steven Bergwijn on Sunday as they ponder a bid for the £25m rated man.

According to The Sun, United have watched Bergwijn regularly this season as they look for natural wingers.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were deployed on the wing by Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer wants more options out wide.

PSV end their winter break with a trip to FC Emmen on Sunday and Bergwijn will be looking to score for the third consecutive game, making it 10 goals in 17 league games.

The 21-year-old’s contract runs until 2022 and PSV have rejected bids from other European clubs before, but Manchester United would be tough to turn down for the winger.

Marko Arnautovic replacement

West Ham have identified Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez as a potential Marko Arnautovic replacement, say Sky Sports.

Arnautovic’s brother and agent Danijel has made the Austrian’s desire to leave the club for the Chinese Super League clear, saying he ‘wants to challenge for trophies’.

While West Ham are reluctant to sell Arnautovic – they rejected the first bid of £35m – they know that Shanghai SIPG may come back with a bigger offer, almost forcing their hand.

Maxi Gomez has been identified by West Ham as a Marko Arnautovic replacement

Replacements are already being identified and Gomez, who has netted nine goals this season, is on their list.

The Hammers talked to Celta about buying the striker in the summer, but reports say the La Liga club were demanding £45m for the 22-year-old.

If West Ham can force that price down, the Uruguayan may look to fill Arnautovic’s shoes at the London Stadium.