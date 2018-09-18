Gossip: Manchester City's Sterling issue, former England defender set for Ukraine

Raheem Sterling’s contract talks have stalled, while a former England international could move to Ukraine

The Champions League is back.

PSG’s trip to Liverpool sees players such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar grace the English turf and show fans a glimpse of how they might perform if they moved to the Premier League.

Elsewhere a relatively unknown player from a smaller side like Young Boys or Red Star Belgrade will probably start the tournament with a bang and be linked with countless English clubs.

But that is for later gossip columns, for now we focus on the rumours that are already out there, although it is slim pickings today.

Raheem Sterling will be a key player for Manchester City this season if they want to win their first Champions League, but there will be a backdrop of uncertainty too.

Sterling’s deal at the Etihad runs out in the summer and the Guardian say that talks have reached an ‘impasse’.

Although Sterling wants to stay at City and Pep Guardiola is very keen to keep the English forward, they report that the two parties are still some way apart currently.

Raheem Sterling is looking for more money at City, with his deal running out next summer

The 23-year-old is on £170,000 per week at the moment and wants to be put up to £220,00. City are happy to stay patient, but will know a deal is vital.

If not Sterling could be available for a cut-price deal in January.

Elsewhere, with the focus fully on the Champions League’s return tonight, rumours are few and far between.

But there are a couple of interesting – and slightly bizarre – ones in the morning’s papers.

Steven Caulker was at QPR until January, before spending time at Dundee

Steven Caulker (remember him?) is being linked by the Mirror with a move to Arsenal – the ones based in Kiev and not Unai Emery’s Gunners.

Caulker is only 26 and won an England cap in a friendly against Sweden six years ago, since then his career has nosedived somewhat.

He made 17 appearances for Dundee FC in the Scottish Championship before terminating his contract on deadline day and Fabrizio Ravenelli – yes, the former Middlesbrough striker – the coach at Arsenal Kiev has offered him a deal. He is currently mulling over the option.

In the race to find the next Jamie Vardy, a trio of Premier League clubs are busy scouting a midfielder plying his trade in the eighth tier of English football.

Hastings United teenager Adam Lovatt is on the radar of Crystal Palace, Watford and Brighton, as well as Blackburn, Sunderland and Luton a little further down the pyramid.

TeamTalk report that the 18-year-old has impressed during Hasting’s strong start to the season, they sit second currently, and could be set for a move into the professional game.