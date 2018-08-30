Gossip: Manchester City 'fear Manchester United will hijack Ruben Neves move', Real Madrid 'agree deal for Paulo Dybala'

The Premier League champions have shown an interest in the Wolves midfielder but officials believe that Jose Mourinho has got word of their plans

Ah, Manchester clubs. Never change.

After being pipped to the signing of Fred – and earlier Alexis Sanchez – by their fierce rivals United, City would presumably want to avoid any further transfer embarrassment – especially when it is Ed Woodward pulling those particular strings.

And yet, just months down the line here we are again. Only this time the target is Wolves’ Ruben Neves, who has made quite the considerable impact in the Midlands since coming to England.

Goal are reporting Pep Guardiola’s men were keen on bringing him to the Etihad in the final days of the transfer window (for us, not the rest of Europe remember).

READ MORE:

Bosnich shocked by Mourinho approachREAD MORE:

Tim Cahill to be honoured by Socceroos in SydneyREAD MORE: Man Utd ready to extend Anthony Martial’s contract

According to the outlet, the Cityzens did not quite have enough time to persuade Wolves or Jorge Mendes to change their minds after promising Wolves fans Neves would not be sold in the immediate aftermath of promotion.

And how that might come back to bite them.

After the fiasco surrounding Jorginho’s move from Napoli, City are looking to build on their midfield options and see Neves as an ideal choice – but fear the Red Devils could move for him.

That link, they report, comes as Mourinho – another Mendes client – was said to be frustrated by Mendes’ willingness to work with City.

Doesn’t sound like the Jose we know at all, does it? (Thinking emoji face)





Meanwhile, despite a sensational trolling session from agent Dimitry Seluk, it appears Yaya Toure is set for a move to Olympiacos.

The agent tweeted that Toure had passed a medical and signed a deal in London – but it appears to be with the Greek giants, who face Burnley in the Europa League tonight.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any signings before Friday’s deadline, though are confident of bagging two of a trio of targets next year.

Story Continues

READ MORE:

Brighton to offer free sanitary products to female fansREAD MORE:

Andy Murray departs with reasons to be upbeat despite US Open defeatREAD MORE: Referee Bobby Madley forced to quit after ‘mocking’ disabled man on Snapchat

Frenkie De Jong, Adrien Rabiot and Paul Pogba are all on the shortlist – and the Catalan side are confident of landing two of them, according to Sport.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is said to be refusing to pen a new deal at Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid have allegedly agreed a fee to sign Pablo Dybala – which will come as a huge boost after losing Cristiano Ronaldo.