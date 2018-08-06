Gossip: Man United turn to Bundesliga in search for defender, Chelsea lead the race for Zaha

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faces a big week in the transfer market.

Phil Jones. Chris Smalling. Victor Lindelof. Marcos Rojo. Eric Bailly. If one thing can explain Jose Mourinho’s foul mood this summer, it is this list of names. Clearly there’s no shortage of centre-backs at Manchester United, but when Jose surveys the ones at his disposal he is gripped by pessimism and fear.

The Red Devils now have just four days left to bolster this list with a centre-back who inspires confidence and calmness, and the situation is getting increasingly desperate.

It looks as if Yerry Mina, who was something like Mourinho’s fifth-choice option for this role anyway, will not be coming to Old Trafford. Spanish paper Sport says Everton have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign the Colombian for £28.5m after United’s bid to buy the 23-year-old collapsed over a dispute with his agent.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of Harry Maguire is not yet officially dead, but it seems as if they would have to pay well over the odds to get him. Sky Sports says United are “preparing” a bid for England’s World Cup star but that Leicester will demand a “world record fee” for him. That means £80m.

Barcelona’s giant Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina.

If all else fails, Mourinho may just have to sign Jerome Boateng. Unlike Maguire, the German was a flop of the World Cup, his advancing years and persistent injuries having seemingly taken their toll.

But German paper Bild says United remain interested in the 29-year-old and could be willing to pay £44.5m to bring the former Manchester City man back to the Premier League.

Chelsea lead Wilfried Zaha chase after Spurs pull out

One-time United signing Wilfried Zaha looks poised to have a second attempt at quitting Crystal Palace and heading for the big time. The Mirror says Chelsea are “favourites” to sign the 25-year-old winger after Tottenham “pulled out” of the race due to his £75m price tag scaring off Spurs’ frugal chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs are instead said to be interested in the Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who has a £31m release clause in his contract (Mirror).

Meanwhile, Wolves are trying to continue their summer spending spree by stepping up a £22m bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore. The Sun says the newly promoted West Midlanders would like to pay for the Spanish winger in instalments, rather than giving Boro the £18m up-front payment they have demanded. That was probably Jorge Mendes’ idea.

Elsewhere, West Ham have made a £10m bid for Le Havre’s 20-year-old French centre-back Harold Moukoudi (Mail), Juventus have put an £18m price tag on midfielder Stefano Stuaro, who is wanted by the Hammers, Newcastle and Leicester (Calciomercato) and Arsenal’s Spanish striker Lucas Perez has rejected interest from Sporting Lisbon and decided to stay at the Emirates and fight for his place (Independent). What exciting news for Gunners fans.