Gossip: Manchester United 'told to pay £40m plus Shaw for Rose', Arsenal 'to beat Chelsea for Luis Enrique'

Jose Mourinho could be fishing for a new left-back this summer in the form of Tottenham outcast Danny Rose… if Spurs are willing to pay big bucks for Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw

One of the more surprising things we learned this season is that out of the left-backs Danny Rose, Ben Davies and Luke Shaw, Ben Davies is the best.

But the Welshman’s hard-earned spot at the pinnacle of this arbitrarily formed trio is precarious, because his two left-footed rivals – who are both supposed to be better than he is – are set to make some changes that could reassert their superiority.

The Sun reports that Tottenham and Manchester United are planning a left-back transaction that could revitalise the careers of Rose and Shaw, while helping Spurs pay their builders some of the dough they owe for the new White Hart Lane.

It is suggested that United are set to firm up their long-standing interest in Rose with a concrete summer bid, but that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will drive a hard bargain – for a change.

Levy will only “pick up the phone” to his United counterpart Ed Woodward (well, not exactly his counterpart because Levy has a more important job) if the Red Devils transfer guru offers him Shaw plus £40m in cash for Rose.

Shaw looks “certain” to leave Old Trafford due to irreparable damage to his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, while Rose irked Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino with an outspoken interview in the Sun earlier this season.

But is Rose really worth £40m more than Shaw, who is five years younger? And if he is, then the mind boggles to think what Davies – who has been keeping Rose out of the team – must be worth. Hundreds of millions, one assumes. What a player Ben Davies is.





Arsenal rely on Barca connection to get Enrique

Anyway, shifting our attention to a slightly different part of London, the Mirror reports that Arsenal believe they are in pole position to land Luis Enrique ahead of Chelsea.

The Gunners think the unemployed Spanish manager will opt for the Emirates instead of Stamford Bridge due to their “Barcelona connection”.

This so-called connection consists of the fact that Arsenal recruited their head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, from the Nou Camp two months ago. Let’s hope him and Luis were mates.

There is less encouraging news on another prospective Arsene Wenger replacement, Joachim Low, who the Times says is “reluctant” to take over at the Emirates because he fears he will be “burnt out” after overseeing Germany’s World Cup defence in Russia. Classic German self-confidence there, with Low clearly in no doubt he will reach the business end of the tournament again.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to buy Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski this summer as a “stopgap” signing to tide them over before they sign Tottenham goal machine in a year or two (Sun). Not bad going when you can spend £70m on a stopgap.

Elsewhere, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is trying to tempt Andres Iniesta to move to the Etihad instead of accepting a lucrative offer to play in China (AS), Leicester are plotting a £22m move for 24-year-old Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira as a replacement for Danny Simpson (Mirror) and Chelsea will “resist” offers for Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko in case they come good like former Blues rejects Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah (Telegraph). This time next year Bakayoko will be PFA Player of the Year – just you watch.

