Gossip: Man Utd 'launch £200m Neymar bid', Emery 'favourite for Arsenal job', Man City 'target Mahrez and Zaha'

Come and get me: United have been linked with a move for super star Neymar

Sunday Mirror sports editor: Can I have a big transfer exclusive for the back page please?

Sunday Mirror reporter: But I, er… haven’t got one.

SMSE: So?

SMR: So I don’t know what to, um…

SMSE: (Increasingly exasperated) Just make one up you cretin!

SMR: Ahh yes, of course.

SMSE: Good. What is it then?

SMR: Err… Neymar? To… um… Manchester United?

SMSE: PERFECT! That’s why I pay you the big bucks.

Meanwhile in today’s Sunday Mirror, we learn that Man Utd are lining up a “sensational swoop” for the “wantway” Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Red Devils are prepared to pay more than £200m for the Brazilian forward and are also willing to match his £30m-a-year wages.

Real Madrid believe they are “front-runners” to sign the 26-year-old, who is rumoured to be unhappy in Paris, but United hope their “working relationship” with the player’s dad will give them the edge.

Neymar Santos senior is “a United fan” who would apparently “love it” if his son one day played for the club. Especially if he earned a minimum of £30m a year doing it.

Who will replace him: Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign at Arsenal ends at Huddersfield

Emery set for Arsenal

One man definitely leaving PSG this summer is the manager Unai Emery, who the Sunday Express says could be heading straight to Arsenal.

The Spaniard has emerged as the “clear favourite” for Arsene Wenger’s job after Luis Enrique and Max Allegri “expressed reservations” about the club’s two-tier management structure.

The only problem is that Emery is demanding £8.5m a year to take over at the Emirates, which is even more than Wenger has been earning.

A smaller problem is that he also wanted by West Ham, claims the Sun on Sunday. The Hammers have decided to dispense with the services of David Moyes if they can get a big name to replace him.

If Emery isn’t interested, which he almost certainly won’t be, then the east Londoners will reportedly turn to Manuel Pellegrini, Paulo Fonseca or Marco Silva, although they might not be interested either.

Story Continues

Wilf’s a wonder: Zaha’s great form for Palace has seen him linked with another Manchester move

City target £50m Zaha

Manchester City are plotting a £110m double swoop for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez and Napoli midfielder Jorginho, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola is favourite to sign the £53m-rated Italy international, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Man Utd, while he is also set to fork out around £60m on Algerian winger Mahrez.

The Foxes demanded £90m for Mahrez in January, which the player was not very happy about, but City will try to smooth over the deal by offering promising youngster Patrick Roberts in part-exchange.

The Sunday Mirror, however, claims the flying winger that City want is not Mahrez but Wilfried Zaha, who it says will quit Crystal Palace for the Etihad in a £50m deal. Of course, they could just buy both – this is Man City after all.

Meanwhile, Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is planning a “dramatic shake-up” at Goodison Park this summer, with manager Sam Allardyce and chairman Bill Kenwright set to depart (Sun on Sunday).

The Toffees are also set to hold “crisis talks” with Wayne Rooney in a bid to persuade him to snub a £12.5m offer from DC United and remain on Merseyside, adds the Mail on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Juventus have once again been linked with a move for Chelsea’s misfiring striker Alvaro Morata, who left Turin two years ago (Sky Sports), Liverpool are considering reporting German side Borussia Monchengladbach over an “illegal approach” for youngster Rhian Brewster (Sunday Telegraph) and Reds midfielder Emre Can is set to confirm his move from Anfield to Juve on 27 May just after the Champions League final (Talksport). But maybe he’ll change his mind if they win?

@darlingkevin