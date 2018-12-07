Gossip: Man City 'sign US goalkeeper', United scout Turkish teenager

Ozan Kabak and Zack Steffen could both be in the Premier League next season.

Manchester City have reportedly sign MLS goalkeeper Zack Steffen, and are preparing to send him out on loan before he plays a game for the club.

City agreed a $10 million (£7.83 million) transfer fee for the 23-year-old Columbus Crew goalkeeper, with that sum only being reached if a number of performance-related clauses are activated, reports Goal.

However Steffen is unlikely to qualify for a UK work permit, with just six caps for the US Men’s National Team so far, but he was voted the best goalkeeper in MLS football for 2018.

Because of difficulties over his work permit, he is expected to be sent out on loan to get game time before ultimately making the switch to the Etihad. The likely destination for his first loan is Girona, the Spanish club part-owned by City, and Pep Guardiola’s agent brother, Pere.

At Girona he would join fellow City loan players Aleix Garcia, Douglas Luiz and Patrick Roberts.

Manchester United club captain Antonio Valencia could leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, according to the Sun.

The 33 year old’s contract is up at the end of the season, and he has struggled for both fitness and form this season. There have also been rumours of a strained relationship with current United boss Jose Mourinho.

One club that is interested in the full-back is Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham, who currently have another veteran, Pablo Zabaleta, playing in that position. Despite plans to offer him a new deal, Zabaleta is considering retiring at the end of the season, and bringing in Valencia on a free transfer could help restock the side.

The paper also reports that United are themselves in the market for a defender, mentioning that 18-year-old Galatasaray central defender Ozan Kabak, rated at £20 million, could be available for as little as £7 million to clubs outside Turkey.





Newcastle agree deal for Almiron

Newcastle United could get business done in the transfer market as soon as the window opens in January, but there is no certainty that Mike Ashley will sign off any deal, says the Mirror.

A transfer proposal for Miguel Almiron, Atlanta’s Paraguayan international midfielder. He would join Newcastle on loan and then complete a £15 million move to the Premier League in the summer.

However, there is a great deal of uncertainty as Ashley has the club up for sale, and with Peter Kenyon still raising money and reading the financial statements of the club, Ashley may refuse to approve any deal when an offer could be forthcoming in the near future.