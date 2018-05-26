Gossip: Man City plot Isco swoop, Tottenham demand Martial from Man United in Alderweireld deal

It is shaping up to be an exciting summer transfer window.

They’re a decent side, Manchester City, but what they could do with is a few more attacking options. Something to ramp up the goals-for column a bit. They may have netted 106 times in the Premier League, but 206 times would have been better. So it makes sense that today the champions are aiming to keep De Bruyne, Sane and Sterling et al. on their toes by launching a bid for Isco.

According to Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo, City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign the Real Madrid playmaker who “does not feel valued” by his manager Zinedine Zidane.

That could all change if Zidane selects him to start in tonight’s Champions League final and he scores a hat-trick, but Zidane probably won’t select him, which will only increase the 26-year-old’s desire to quit the Bernabeu.

Isco has a £613m release clause in his contract but Real are apparently willing to slightly drop the asking price to £70m – a sum that City are happy to pay. Unless they instead manage to persuade Chelsea to sell them Eden Hazard, of course.

Tottenham ask Man United for Martial

“To be or not Toby”. That is the baffling question posed by the Sun in its headline about Tottenham’s attempt to swap Toby Alderweireld for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Spurs are reportedly willing to let their Belgian centre-back move to Old Trafford, but they will ask the Red Devils to send them Martial in return, possibly along with some money.

The north Londoners value the 29-year-old Alderweireld at “£70m-plus” and they are willing to pay a bit less than that for the 22-year-old Martial. You’ve got to admire Daniel Levy’s neck sometimes (but not too closely, there are moles).

There is good news and bad news for United concerning full-backs. The Mirror says Jose Mourinho has identified Valencia’s Jose Cancelo as the right-back of his dreams and is set to make a £30m move for the 23-year-old Portugal international, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan.

But sadly, Mourinho has suffered a “blow” in his long-running pursuit of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro after the Italian champions “insisted” that the Brazilian is on the verge of signing a new contract in Turin (Mirror). The 27-year-old’s “representatives” will allegedly meet with Juve officials next week to thrash out an improved deal.

Spurs will ask Manchester United for French forward Anthony Martial, 22, if Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, moves in the opposite direction #COYS #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oimC78SKnY — Around The Grounds (@ArndTheGrnds) May 26, 2018





Meanwhile, Arsenal are trying to sign players to present to their new manager Unai Emery as gifts. The Gunners are reportedly in talks to sign RB Leipzig’s Swedish winger Emil Forsberg (SportExpressen) while simultaneously competing with the German side to sign Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Kenedy (Goal).

Elsewhere, Chelsea could offer Inter Milan their misfiring striker Alvaro Morata in part-exchange for the Argentine goal machine Mauro Icardi (Mail), Marseille are the latest European club to show an interest in taking Man Utd contract rebel Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer (L’Equipe) and West Ham are in “pole position” to sign Barcelona’s 22-year-old Brazilian defender Marlon, who spent the season on loan at Nice (Mundo Deportivo). If he’s half as good as Hammers legend Marlon Harewood then, well, he’ll be below average.

