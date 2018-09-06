Gossip: Liverpool 'make contact' with PSG midfielder Rabiot, Manchester United 'consider new manager' and more

Gossip: Could Liverpool swoop for the signing of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot?

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that you can absolutely make rash judgements about clubs and their fates by the September break.

For instance, Liverpool are destined for glory after winning all four of their opening matches. It just has to be.

Doesn’t it?

Either way, the Reds are already said to be looking into ways to bolster their team – with a key midfielder on their scouting list.

That’s right, another midfielder. Jurgen Klopp has clearly decided Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri just don’t provide enough cover.

Word on the street – or from ESPN, anyway – is that the Reds are chasing Paris Saint-Germain youngster Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old has moved into the final season of his contract and could be free to agree a move to Liverpool in January.

Initial contact has been made, they report, although Barcelona will prove stern competition for his signature if PSG entice Rabiot to remain in Paris.

What may aid them, though, is his confession in a previous interview that he has a soft spot for the Merseysiders.

“I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young,” he told RMC.

A new candidate for Manchester United?

And as it turns out, Jose Mourinho may still yet leave Old Trafford this season despite revelations the Portuguese boss and Ed Woodward are on friendly terms.

The favourite for his potential replacement has so far been Zinedine Zidane, though a new name has been thrown into the hat.

And that is Nuno Espirito Santo. Boss of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese manager is incredibly close with superagent Jorge Mendes. Now, where have I heard that one before?

Reports emanating from Germany – in Bild – suggest that the newly-promoted manager could be seen as an ideal replacement for Mourinho.

Whether or not Mendes would allow a move of that ilk is another question entirely.





Nations League?

Meanwhile, it has emerged Leicester and England star Harry Maguire doesn’t understand how the new UEFA Nations League works.

That’s an encouraging start.

And speaking of England, newly called-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli could be on the verge of earning a new deal at Fulham.

The Cottagers are said to be keen on tying him down to a new deal amid rumours of interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Finally, Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji could be fired from the League One club after turning up late to training – by 72 days.

The Black Cats are said to be considering legal action after the former Chelsea man refused to appear on Wearside following relegation from the Championship.

“The club is considering its legal options,” Director Charlie Methven said. “The two cases aren’t identical in that finally Djilobodji has turned up.

“There is an internal procedure to determine whether he is fit to play.”