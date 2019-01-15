Gossip: Hudson-Odoi to 'force through' Bayern move, Spurs want Malcom

Callum Hudson-Odoi won’t sign a new contract at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi won’t sign a new contract at Chelsea in an effort to force through a move to Bayern Munich.

The winger has 18 months left on his current deal and he is reportedly willing to let his contract run down if the Stamford Bridge hierarchy don’t sanction a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern are willing to pay £35 million for the 18-year-old but so far the Blues have refused to sell. Now, Hudson-Odoi will hope to force Chelsea’s hand by refusing a new deal.

If no new deal is forthcoming, he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in 12 months time, meaning Chelsea would only be entitled to FIFA’s training compensation fee, which amounts to less than £500,000, report the Daily Mail.

Chelsea to demand £100m for Hazard

Meanwhile, the Blues will demand at least £100m for Eden Hazard if he tells them he wants to leave for Real Madrid in the summer. That is despite the Belgian only having a year left on his contract at the end of this season.

The Blues are also stepping up their interest in signing a replacement for Cesc Fabregas.

The midfielder joined Monaco last week and the Blues have made an opening £26.8 offer to Zenit St Petersburg for midfielder Leandro Paredes.

Maurizio Sarri had also targeted Nicolo Barella but the Cagliari star has reservations about moving to Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona flop Malcom could be on his way to Spurs on loan

Tottenham are reportedly keen on bringing Barcelona flop Malcom to north London on loan as cover for Harry Kane, who the club fear could be out for a month with an ankle injury.

Malcom was a £36.5m summer arrival from Bordeaux but his move has not worked out, and with Spurs set to be without Son Heung-min potentially until February and Fernando Llorente maybe on his way out of the club they are lacking firepower up fron.t

Meanwhile, Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG are set to test West Ham’s resolve and up their bid for Marko Arnautovic to £45m. If Arnautovic departs, West Ham could turn their attention to Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson.

Sevilla have given up on signing Alvaro Morata because the Chelsea striker is too expensive. The LaLiga club have had a bid worth £40m rejected by the Blues.

Crystal Palace are keen to bring Victor Moses to Selhurst Park nearly a decade after he left. Moses starred as a wingback under Antonio Conte but has hardly featured under new Chelsea boss Sarri and the Eagles are keen to strike a deal on loan.

Palace are also in the market to sign John Obi Mikel. The 31-year-old is a free agent having left Tianjin Teda.



