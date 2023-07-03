Gossip Girl series 1-6 confirmed to return to Netflix this July

The CW

Gossip Girl seasons 1 to 6 – the entire run of the original version – will be returning to Netflix UK this week.

The official Twitter account for the streaming giant made a post that read: "Heard a rumour that S1-6 of Gossip Girl return to Netflix on 6 July... xoxo."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heard a rumour that S1-6 of Gossip Girl return to Netflix on 6 July... xoxo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 30, 2023

Related: Gossip Girl star lands next lead movie role

The teen drama that follows the exploits of the rich kids of Manhattan's Upper East Side was on Netflix until New Year's Day 2021, when it was taken off. The show then found a UK home on BBC iPlayer not long afterwards.

Gossip Girl's return to Netflix appears to mean the series is leaving iPlayer. Checking the episodes on the BBC's service, it says they are "available for 1 month" rather than giving a specific removal date.

Either way, if you're not a Netflix subscriber and you want to finally watch (or rewatch) this show, your time to catch it on iPlayer appears to be limited.

The CW

Gossip Girl was revived for a sequel/reboot series in 2021 for Warner Bros' streaming service HBO Max (now just titled Max).

Although the follow-up series was praised for being more diverse than the original, critical reception and viewings figures weren't spectacular, and it was axed after two seasons.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images - Getty Images

Related: City on Fire shows the Gossip Girl creators can't let go of one thing

Producer Joshua Safran said at the time: "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project.

"This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom. We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs."

Gossip Girl returns to Netflix UK on July 6.

You Might Also Like