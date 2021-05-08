The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot finally has a premiere date—here's how to watch it when it airs

The "Gossip Girl" reboot will arrive on our screens this July—find out more about the HBO Max series.

Attention, Gossip Girl fans: If you've been missing your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, we have some good news to share. According to the show's official Twitter account, the highly anticipated series reboot will debut on HBO Max this summer.

First announced in 2019, the long-awaited revival will feature a brand new batch of Upper East Siders, with Joshua Safran returning as the series writer and showrunner, and original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage as executive producers. Kristen Bell is also set to reprise her iconic role as the narrator of the series and voice of Gossip Girl.

How do I watch the Gossip Girl reboot?

Since the Gossip Girl revival will be available exclusively on HBO Max, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to tune in. The app is only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories and can be downloaded on supported Amazon, Android, Apple, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, and Xbox devices. If you already subscribe to HBO through your TV, digital, or mobile provider, or to HBO's previous app, HBO NOW, then you can get access to the current app at no extra cost.

Otherwise, a subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $69.99 for 6 months.

While the summer premiere date is set for July, 2021, in the meantime, you can still watch all six seasons of the original teen drama—which aired from 2007 to 2012 and stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick—on the HBO Max streaming platform.

What will the Gossip Girl reboot be about?

The reboot will introduce a fresh cast of characters to play Manhattan's elite.

According to the show's official synopsis, the 10-episode first season will introduce viewers to a fresh group of Upper East Side elite, attending the fictional private schools of the original series, Constance Billard and St Jude’s:

"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years," reads the series' description.

The May issue of Cosmopolitan offers up the first glimpse into the new cast and their characters. Emily Alyn Lind will take on the lead role of Audrey (the new Serena van der Woodsen), whose love interest is Aki, played by Evan Mock, and who is best friends with influencer Julien (Jordan Alexander). Meanwhile, Whitney Peak (who starred in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays Zoya, based off the character of Dan Humphrey. Thomas Doherty (High Fidelity), Eli Brown, and Zión Moreno comprise the rest of "it-crowd."

During the 2019 Vulture festival, showrunner Joshua Safran revealed, “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” Safran said. “So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show.”

How to sign up for HBO Max

U.S. residents can sign up for HBO Max directly through the HBO website, select digital storefronts (Amazon, Apple App Store, Google Play, or Samsung TV), a cable or satellite provider, AT&T, Hulu, Prime Video, certain internet providers, or YouTube TV.

HBO Max is home to thousands of hours of premium content, including all HBO original movies and series, such as Game of Thrones, Succession, The Undoing, and Euphoria. In addition, there's an array of licensed content available to stream such as Studio Ghibli films, the Adult Swim Collection, Cartoon Network’s catalogue, as well as popular series such as South Park, The Nanny, and The Big Bang Theory.

Subscribers will also get access to Warner Bros. upcoming film releases the same day they air in theaters. This includes highly anticipated flicks such as Dune, The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4, and Space Jam: A New Legacy, all of which will stream on the platform for a 31-day period following their releases.

As mentioned above, HBO Max is available through many TV and internet providers, which you can see here, and can be accessed through a variety of supported devices, found here.

