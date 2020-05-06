Gossip Girl fans just spotted a MAJOR Serena wardrobe fail producers missed

From Cosmopolitan

Growing up in the 2000s, Gossip Girl's Serena van der Woodsen was the style muse. Aside from her utterly enviable Upper East Side wardrobe and fashion-turned-preppy aesthetic, Blake Lively's goddess hair made the character #stylegoals.

So you can imagine our surprise when we found out that Serena committed one of the biggest fashion faux pas while on the show. Yep, just when you thought 2020 was done throwing curveballs, this happens.

According to E! News, TikTok user @skyehanamaikai was watching season six, episode four - 'Portrait of a Lady Alexander' - when, outta nowhere, she notices a tiny (yet very significant) detail.

"Ok, I'm watching Gossip Girl and here is Serena standing up. She looks great. Oh, there it is again, she looks good. But then [laughs] she's wearing sweatpants!"

Don't believe us? See it for yourself!

Here's Serena standing up from the table she's sharing with Dan Humphrey:

Photo credit: Gossip Girl - Netflix

All looks pretty normal, right? She's got her hair down and wearing a hot pink, form-fitting midi dress with a split up the back. Flawless.

Here's the look from the front:

Photo credit: Gossip Girl - Netflix

Still nothing notable going on. Sure, she's picked up a bag but that's about it.

Then BAM! Suddenly Serena's wearing tracksuit bottoms:

Photo credit: Gossip Girl - Netflix

What the? If you look closer, you can pick out the white drawstring contrasted against the darker trouser fabric.

Fans couldn't figure out what was more surprising: the fact that something this major slipped through the producers, or that die-hard fans, who've rewatched GG too many times to count, also didn't notice until now. So they took to the comments to express their thoughts/feelings/emotions about the whole thing:

I've watched GG 6 times already and never noticed this

I still stan Serena even with her sweats

OH MY WHATTTTTTT

Others offered possible explanations for why the tracksuit bottoms were there at all, with one even claiming to be on set for the exact scene:

Lol I worked on set, it's because she ripped her dress

Omg poor Blake it was probably freezing on set I've been there!!!

Well, how bow dah for a surprise? Next thing we'll be hearing reports that Blair Waldorf wasn't really a fan of headbands.

