‘Gossip Girl’: BBC Nabs Reboot of Pop Culture Classic Show for U.K.

The BBC has pounced on the keenly anticipated reboot of iconic drama “Gossip Girl” as a U.K. premiere.

The show will be available on BBC One and streamer BBC iPlayer later this year. In addition, all six series of the pop culture classic, which ran from 2007-2012 will be available on iPlayer.

The new “Gossip Girl” explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the new series goes back to New York’s Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and Channels said: “The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of ‘Gossip Girl’ on BBC iPlayer. The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”

“Gossip Girl” is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, and was acquired by BBC program acquisition. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.

