Gossip Girl and Batwoman stars team up for Netflix thriller

Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester and Batwoman's Christina Wolfe have both been cast in Netflix's psychological thriller The Weekend Away.

Novelist Sarah Alderson is adapting her own novel by the same title, reports Variety, while Angel of Mine's Kim Farrant directs.

The narrative itself places the action during a weekend getaway to Croatia, which quickly goes south when a woman is accused of murdering her best friend.

As she tries to clear her name and uncover the truth, her efforts unearth a painful secret.

Ahead of filming, Alderson shared in a statement: "I am so excited to see The Weekend Away make it to the screen. To have adapted my own novel makes it even more special, and I am thrilled that Leighton will be bringing this character to life."



In other Netflix movie news, The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield has a project soon arriving on the streaming giant.

Titled tick, tick... BOOM! and made by Hamilton legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, this one finds Garfield's character Larson in a frantic race against time to create something extraordinary.

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, The Handmaid's Tale actor Bradley Whitford and Emmy Award winner Judith Light fill out the rest of the cast.

