Gossip: Gareth Southgate's strong Man United link as Tottenham set a jaw-dropping price for Harry Kane

Just when things, for a change, couldn’t look much brighter for the England national team somebody goes and throws a giant spanner in the works.

Three Lions leader Gareth Southgate, the man responsible for the feel-good factor and the nations’ finest year since we can’t remember when, is being eyed-up by Manchester United.

So say the Sunday Telegraph, who tells us England’s manager is their big target if as expected Tottenham don’t play ball with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, have thrown the name of Diego Simeone into the mix with Atletico Madrid’s boss out of contract next summer.

Real Madrid feature heavily in the Sunday sports pages – and as usual they’re pestering poor Tottenham.

If it’s not their manager they’re after, it’s their players.

Atleti link: speculation is also mounting about a possible Manchester United move for Diego Simeone

They can have Harry Kane, it appears. Only if they are winning to find the £310 million The Sun say Spurs will only sell at. The same source suggest Madrid will make their move for Christian Eriksen this summer.

Now they’re just being greedy. The three time back-to-back European Cup winners will also move again for Eden Hazard in June – and this time won’t take no for an answer.

Reports out of France suggest Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a target for Chelsea.

Marouane Fellaini, 31, is a big target for AC Milan with Manchester United ready to listen to offers, say the Mail On Sunday.

Arsenal need some back and have told Juventus they can have Aaron Ramsey now if they find £18 million for the soon-to-be out of contract midfielder, the Sunday Mirror tell us.

The same paper say Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia, 33, will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer. Inter Milan are keen on the popular full-back.



