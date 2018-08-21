Gossip: Chelsea offer Hazard stunning £78m deal

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will build his team around Eden Hazard to keep him

Chelsea REALLY don’t want Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge.

So much so, that they are apparently going to offer him the sort of long-term contract that would make even Cristiano Ronaldo’s eyes water.

According to The Sun, anyway…

The 27-year-old Belgium playmaker will be confronted with a stunning £300,000 a week five-year deal – which equates to £78m in wages if you like to plan ahead.

However, Hazard will only start to consider the offer if Chelsea secure Champions League football next season as it remains the one club honour he has yet to win.

READ MORE: Gossip: De Gea ‘to net new £200k-a-week Man Utd deal’

READ MORE: It is time for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to cut ties with Chelsea

READ MORE: Wenger confirms Henry wants Ligue 1 job

He was strongly linked to a summer move to Real Madrid – perennial European champions of course – but fellow Blue Thibault Courtois went there instead.

With two years left to run on his current deal “Hazard is yet to be convinced his long-term future lies at Stamford Bridge”, claims the report, leaving the ball firmly in his team-mates’ court – can they clinch a top four slot or win the Europa League?

CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE TO THE TRANSFER WINDOW

Manager Maurizio Sarri has already said he wants to build the team around Hazard and make sure he gets plenty of the ball, so he’s doing his bit to make the pocket rocket feel loved.

One Stamford Bridge product who gets neither enough ball nor love and might yet be exported to Spain this week, however, is Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Mirror writes that the 22-year-old midfielder “will reject any attempts by Chelsea to get him to sign a new contract before they loan him out” but he is desperate to land a deal to keep his England hopes alive with LaLiga the likeliest destination.

Bench

He still has three years left on his contract but has so far played just 22 minutes this season and was not even on the bench for the weekend 3-2 defeat of Arsenal.

Story Continues

BUT… However, Chelsea want Loftus-Cheek to stay and fight for his place despite the player being upset at being dropped from the squad (Telegraph).

As European transfer windows prepare to shut over the next 10 days, expect some big movement on the continent.

RB Leipzig have made a club-record offer of £22m for Ademola Lookman

One-time Manchester United target Ivan Rakitic is wanted by French champions Paris St-Germain but Barcelona are not willing to sell their 30-year-old Croatia World Cup hero – not even if his £112m buyout clause is met. Thus claim (Marca).

But there is a 50% chance Bayern Munich’s Germany defender Jerome Boateng, who was linked with a move to Manchester United (aren’t they all?), could join PSG in the next few days (Sky Sports).

There is also a 50% chance he won’t though…

READ MORE: Kenedy, Arter, Fred and Pickford – why the Premier League needs VAR more than ever

READ MORE: Liverpool see off battling Crystal Palace

Everton manager Marco Silva is expected to resist an improved offer of more than £22m from Bundesliga moneybags RB Leipzig for exciting talent Ademola Lookman (The Times).

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with the German club where he escaped the clutches of Sam Allardyce who did not seem to like him anyway.

The Toffees look set to lose DR Congo winger Yannick Bolasie though – to Middlesbrough (Star), while another player possibly exiting the Premier League is Watford’s Younes Kaboul.

The ex-France defender is set to join Nantes after Hornets head coach Javi Gracia appeared to cast doubt on the big man’s future at Vicarage Road (Watford Observer).

Finally, Kaboul’s former Tottenham colleague Tom Huddlestone, now at Derby, could be snapped up on loan by Stoke City for the rest of the season as Gary Rowett’s popularity continues to soar at Pride Park (Mail).



