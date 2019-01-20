Gossip: Chelsea 'join Coutinho chase' as Higuain set for pay day and Mbappe has Real hope

Asking the Coutinho question: Chelsea have reportedly been on contact with Barcelona

Chelsea could be about to seriously splash the cash if Sunday’s backpages are anything to go by.

Not only are they ready to chuck £270,000 at Gonzalo Higuain for each week’s work – they have also asked Barcelona what the state of play is with Philippe Coutinho.

The Express say the former Liverpool star, 26, is now on the Blues radar after Manchester United reportedly showed an interest.

Higuain, meanwhile, will become the club’s highest paid player ever when the 31-year-old joins on loan from Juventus next week, the Star on Sunday tell us.

But it’s not all good news for Chelsea. Marca claim Real Madrid are growing ever confident in their bid to sign Eden Hazard – and think they can get him for a lot less than the €100 million they’ve been quoted.

Hazard warning: Real Madrid think they can get the Chelsea star on the cheap, reports in Spain suggest

Madrid is the likely next destination for striker Kylian Mbappe say AS, with doubts existing about his PSG future.

Manchester City are looking closely at Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a successor to midfield enforcer Fernandinho, according to the Mirror.

But they also suggest the Premier League champions face a fight to keep Bernardo Silva out of the clutches of Real Madrid.

The Sun say Everton are plotting a £40 million bid for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi to solve their goals issue.

The Telegraph report Jose Mourinho has rejected three job offers since getting the boot by Manchester United as he scoffed at retirement talk.