Gossip: Chelsea 'bid for Pulisic' and 'given deadline for Hummels'

Christian Pulisic and Mats Hummels could soon be on the move.

Chelsea could be closing in on Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic, but any move may not materialise until the summer transfer window.

According to ESPN, Chelsea have offered £45 million for the American international, who has impressed most of Europe with his displays this season.

The 20-year-old appears reluctant to sign a new deal with his current club in Germany, and Chelsea have regularly been linked with Pulisic since the start of the season. However, he has told Dortmund that he will not run down his contract that ends in 2020.

That means that they may have to consider a sale in the summer, and they regard Chelsea’s offer as merely the first. Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all expressed interest in the past, and will be given the chance to put in rival, higher bids of their own.

German champions Bayern Munich are also potential suitors should Pulisic decide that he wants to remain in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, the Sun report that Chelsea have been given a deadline of January 14 if they are to make a bid for Bayern Munich central defender Mats Hummels.

The German can no longer be guaranteed a first-team spot, and Chelsea contacted his current club to find out a price, with £30 million being mentioned for the 30 year old.

Solskjaer wants to tie pair down

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unlikely to be given much say over transfers over the coming months at Old Trafford, but he is still trying to keep the side’s best players together for the future.

Anthony Martial and David de Gea both have deals that expire in 2020, and neither party appears close to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford. Juventus have been linked to both the goalkeeper and forward, and Paris Saint-Germain could also be in the market for De Gea should the Spanish ‘keeper decide to try something new.

However, Solsjkaer says he hopes to convince them to remain with their current club, pointing out that in his opinion there is nowhere better to play football.

The interim boss said: “For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club.

“If you are a regular at Manchester United, I think you should grasp the opportunity to stay here and become part of the history.”





Watford prepare to lose Doucoure

One player who could be changing clubs in January is Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, as his boss Javi Gracia acknowledges he could be sold by the club’s owners.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, along with Arsenal, Spurs, Manchester United and other clubs as he put together a string of impressive displayers. Former boss Marco Silva is reported to want him at his new club Everton, too.

A fee of £45 million has been mentioned, and the Independent report that Gracia knows he could soon be on the move: “T[he owners] decide what is better for the club and sometimes some players, like last season what happened with Richarlison, then maybe something happens you don’t want.”