Gossip: Chelsea 'bid to make Kante top earner amid PSG chase', Lewandowski 'is top Sarri target', Everton 'target £30m Rojo'

N’Golo Kante, Robert Lewandowski and Marcos Rojo could all be on the move this summer

N’Golo Kante is living proof that you don’t need to show off to stand out. In his quiet, unfussy way, he has already won a couple of Premier League leagues, an FA Cup and World Cup in the past three years. Now in the same quiet, unfussy way, he is set to overtake the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Baba Rahman to become Chelsea’s highest paid player.

The Times says the Blues have offered their midfield lynchpin a new contract worth £290,000 a week to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions are allegedly plotting a £100m move for the former Leicester man, with the Mail reporting that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has “refused to comment” on a potential move for Kante.

READ MORE: Mourinho is drawing battle lines but a war with Manchester United could prove costly

READ MORE: Transfer news and rumours LIVE

READ MORE: Mourinho: I’ll only sign one of my transfer targets

The German said it was “not fair” to talk about players at other clubs, which could be construed as a patronising attempt not to boast about the fact he is about to sign Chelsea’s most important player.

But the Blues have acted swiftly to offer Kante a deal that would see him leapfrog Hazard, who currently makes £220,000 a week, as their top earner.

Chelsea chase £80m Robert Lewandowski

He might not be their top earner for long though. The Star says new Stamford Bridge manager Maurizio Sarri has made Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski his “no.1 summer target” – and the Pole is allegedly seeking a salary of £500,000 a week.

Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who excelled under Sarri at Napoli, but Lewandowski has reportedly been the Italian’s “first choice” all along.

However, with just nine days until the end of the transfer window, and Real Madrid also keen on the 29-year-old striker, and Bayern saying he won’t be sold in any case, the Blues look to have their work cut out and another season of Alvaro Morata leading the line looms large.

Story Continues





Willian rejects Man Utd

On the plus side, Manchester United and Barcelona target Willian appears to have pledged his future to Chelsea by telling Brazilian TV channel Globo Esporte he is “very happy” at the club and also “very happy” living in London. He is, basically, very happy.

Sarri is also said to be chasing Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic as an “alternative to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey”, says the Sun. The Blues are said to have “contacted” the European champions about the Croatian and may wait until next season to sign Ramsey from the Gunners for free.

READ MORE: PSG boss Tuchel refuses to comment on Kante speculation

READ MORE: Manolas – Malcom? I don’t know who he is

READ MORE: Chiellini – I thought Ronaldo to Juventus was impossible

Meanwhile, Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo could leave Old Trafford for Everton, according to the Mirror. The Toffees are said to be “leading the race” to sign the 28-year-old Argentine, although this is possibly because they are the only club decadent enough to meet the Red Devils’ £30m asking price.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are “confident” that forward Sadio Mane will sign a new Anfield contract in the coming weeks amid interest from Real Madrid (Mirror), Burnley are set to move for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster as a replacement for the injured Nick Pope (Express) and Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is trying to sign West Ham’s £10m-rated striker Jordan Hugill (Sun). The former Preston man has been highly impressive in the 17 minutes of Premier League football he has played since joining the Hammers.