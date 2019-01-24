Gossip: Borussia Dortmund 'to smash transfer record' for Wilfried Zaha, Liverpool 'want' Callum Hudson-Odoi

Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha for a club-record transfer in the summer

Crystal Palace may face a battle to keep Wilfried Zaha in the summer with Borussia Dortmund keen to make him their record signing.

Zaha, 26, has been the subject of interest from fellow Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham in recent years, but signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park last summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dortmund will lose Christian Pulisic to Chelsea at the end of the season and have eyed up Zaha as a replacement.

READ MORE: Every current club’s greatest ever Premier League win

READ MORE: The 10 worst January transfers ever

READ MORE: 10 proven strikers who flopped in the Premier League

Despite Zaha’s struggle to find form this year, Dortmund would be prepared to spend more than the €30m they spent on Andre Schurrle back in 2016.

The Guardian report that Zaha’s representatives have already been contacted by the German club and that the Ivory Coast international would be open to a move and the chance to play Champions League football.

It is thought Zaha would cost more than £50m, but recent sales of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pulisic mean Dortmund have the cash to spend.

Liverpool’s Stamford Bridge raid

Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting interest from Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich

Reports in Germany suggest Liverpool are keen to hijack Bayern Munich’s move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The future of the 18-year-old has been one of the main storylines in the January transfer window, now BILD suggest there are more teams in play.

Hudson-Odoi is reluctant to sign a new deal at Chelsea – his current one runs out in 2020 – as he does not feel he’ll get the game time.

Jadon Sancho’s success at Dortmund has opened Bayern’s eyes to English talent and Hudson-Odoi’s to the opportunities in the Bundesliga.

But Liverpool have reportedly made contact with his representatives and had a meeting in early January.

Story continues

RB Leipzig are another side tipped with an interest, although the English media say that Liverpool’s interest is false.

Monaco are ready to end Thierry Henry’s nightmare first managerial appointment and sack him as they try to avoid Ligue 1 relegation.

Chelsea target Leandro Paredes is set to snub Stamford Bridge and move to French champions PSG.



Victor Moses is set to complete a loan move to Fenerbahce after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

Arsenal’s move for Denis Suarez looks to have collapsed and he will stay at Barcelona until the end of the season.

Newcastle want to sign Monaco defender Antoni Barreca and Atletico Madrid’s Gelson Martins on loan before the end of the window.

Huddersfield want Charlton striker Karlan Grant to fire them to Premier League safety under Jan Siewert.