Gossip: Barcelona want '£150m Kane,' PSG to rival Real Madrid for Hazard

Harry Kane and Eden Hazard could both be on the move.

Barcelona are considering a huge bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and a transfer fee of £150 million could be enough to get their man.

Kane already has 13 goals in 20 appearances this season, and has begun in the same form he showed at the end of the 2017/18 campaign. That goalscoring form has led Barcelona to consider him in their shortlist to replace Luis Suarez.

Suarez has struggled with persistent knee injuries, and as he heads towards 32 there is a belief that he could becoming to the end of his time with the Spanish champions.

While Spurs are desperate to keep hold of Kane, a bid of £150m could be enough to persuade Daniel Levy to sell, as the costs of the new stadium continue to grow.

The 25-year-old England international is not the only player under consideration, with Barcelona also keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, and a surprise name is Everton’s Richarlison, says the Sunday Star.

PSG enter race for Hazard

PSG might need to sell one of Mbappe or Neymar to meet Financial Fair Play obligations, it was reported this week, and one way of raising funds may be to sell one of the pair and replace him with the slightly cheaper Eden Hazard, reports the Sunday Mirror.

With a full contract, Hazard would probably command a fee of around £150m too, but the Belgian international has just 18 months on his deal, meaning that Chelsea could be forced into accepting a lower offer rather than losing him on a free transfer in a year and half.

There may be succour for Chelsea’s accountants, though. PSG’s interest means that should Real Madrid want to bring him to the Bernabeu at the end of the yea, then they might have to raise their own offer – Hazard has not been shy in claiming he wants to play in the Spanish capital at some point in his career.





United told to up their offer for Koulibaly

There’s familiar trouble at Manchester United for Ed Woodward: pay up for quality, or settle on a cheaper option and hope it works, claims an article in the Sunday Times.

Given Woodward does not believe that Toby Alderweireld is a superior player than Chris Smalling, it is hard to see his pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli ending well. The Italians want to keep the Senegalese 27-year-old defender, and have told United they will need to offer more than £90m for the player.

That might be too expensive for Woodward, and Jose Mourinho may instead be bought Eder Militao of Porto, a 20-year-old Brazilian right-back who can also play in the middle of defence.