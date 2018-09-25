Gossip: Barca switch doesn't interest United midfielder, Arsenal 'checking out' speed merchant

Ander Herrera, Ismaila Sarr and Declan Rice all feature in today’s gossip column

The excitement is building, isn’t it?

Carabao Cup third round action is the only way to spend your Tuesday nights.

Forget the Champions League.

So while you count the hours down to tonight’s games, feast your eyes on the the latest round of gossip.

It includes Barcelona and a Manchester United midfielder, but not the one you might expect to see linked.

It’s United, for me

Ander Herrera’s contract at Old Trafford runs out at the end of the season, but he would like to remain a Red.

That is despite interest from Barcelona and it must be nice for United fans to hear that not every midfielder is batting their eyelids at the Spanish giants.

It is a little surprising too, given Herrera’s former Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde is in charge at the Nou Camp and is thought to be keen on a reunion with the 29-year-old.

Herrera wants to remain a red – and could feature in the Carabao Cup tonight

Next summer will mark five years since Herrera made the £30m move from the Basque Country to Manchester and both parties are keen to see him extend his stay, according to ESPN.

An ankle injury kept Herrera out of the disappointing draw with Wolves and he has only made two appearances this season.

If a deal is not agreed by January, he can start chatting to other clubs.

Senegalese star

Ismaila Sarr must have a busy agent, because the 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs over the past couple of months.

Today – and not for the first time – it is Arsenal’s turn.

The Daily Mirror say that the Gunners are continuing to monitor the progress of the speedy Rennes winger, who has had a £20m price-tag slapped on him by his club.

The highly rated Senegal winger seems destined for a big-money move in the next year

They also insist he will not be sold in January, but their strong stance may well be tested with Inter Milan also very interested.

Sarr has netted three goals in seven competitive games so far this year, after catching the eye playing every minute of Senegal’s World Cup campaign.

Contract stalemate

West Ham’s mini-turnaround in their past two games have coincided with two impressive displays at the heart of their midfield by Declan Rice.

The 19-year-old was a key figure in their victory at Everton and the draw with Chelsea, but the Hammers risk losing him.

Declan Rice applauds the West Ham United fans after Sunday’s draw

According to the Daily Mail, Rice is currently earning £3,000 per week and his deal runs out in the summer of 2020.

Talks are underway about a new contract, but West Ham’s offer of £12,000 per week is considered ‘derisory’ for a player with a large future.

Neither side appear willing to budge, so there is a real fear that Rice could leave the London Stadium.

And that same report says that there is ‘genuine interest’ from some of the top-flight’s biggest clubs.