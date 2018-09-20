Gossip: Arsenal's Argentine wish, Manchester United join race for winger, England turn to Wolves

Unai Emery is looking for a reunion with Ever Banega, according to reports this morning

Paul Pogba scored twice and set up a third as Manchester United cruised to victory against Young Boys last night.

The gossip column regular is therefore a notable absentee from today’s version.

But fear not, despite an action-packed evening of Champions League football and an upset as Manchester City lost to Lyon, there is more than enough space for a transfer rumour or two.

READ MORE: 10 Premier League players who struggled after a change of manager

READ MORE: 13 footballers we can’t believe are STILL at these Premier League clubs

READ MORE: 10 England internationals who have totally fallen off the radar

It is too soon for any of Lyon’s young stars to be talked about as potential Premier League players – expect that tomorrow – but it is England’s top six who are on the search for new players, apparently.

Arsenal’s Argentine

Lionel Messi has previously spoken of his admiration for Banega

Just 24 hours after Ivan Gavidis’ exit from Arsenal was confirmed, Raul Sanllehi is flexing his muscles as head of football, rather than head of football relations.

Sevilla’s Argentine midfielder Ever Banega is the man Sanllehi wants, according to The Sun, and a reported £18m release clause means it looks a smart deal.

Banega is 30, but has 65 caps for Argentina and earned praise for his performances at the World Cup, when he was brought in after a less than auspicious start for his country against Croatia.

Crucially, he is a player Unai Emery knows well. He moved to Sevilla in 2014, when Emery was in charge at the Andalusian club.

Arsenal signed Lucas Torreira for £26m from Sampdoria in the summer and he’s impressed already, despite being limited to substitute appearances, so now they are eyeing another South American import.

He would provide competition for Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka in the midfield.

United scouting

Nicolas Pépé has been linked with Southampton previously, not it is Manchester United

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe has attracted plenty of interest over the past six months and now the Premier League’s biggest club are reportedly joining the race.

Story Continues

Jose Mourinho’s desire for Manchester United to bring in a winger has been obvious since the summer of 2017, when a deal for Ivan Perisic fell through.

Now Telefoot believe that United are sending scouts regularly to watch 23-year-old Pepe in action in France.

His stats are impressive, particularly this season; 18 goals in 43 games for Lille overall, with four in five so far this season.

There will be competition for him, though. Arsenal are monitoring his progress, while Southampton reportedly had a £12.5m deal turned down in the summer.

New boy

Conor Coady has taken to the Premier League with ease

Fresh from his midweek Championship scouting mission, Gareth Southgate will turn to a recent Premier League champion next time England play a friendly.

That is what The Mirror say, with Wolves skipper Conor Coady poised to receive a call-up for the November games against the USA and Croatia, rather than the away games at Croatia and Spain in October.

Coady has been converted to a ball-playing centre-back by Nuno Espírito Santo and his performances at the heart of a back three have impressed Southgate.