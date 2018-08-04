Gossip: Arsenal 'launch £25m bid for Vida', Liverpool 'to make late Ramsey bid', Martial 'forced to stay at Man Utd'

Domagoj Vida was a key player for Croatia in their run to the World Cup final in Russia

Arsenal fans have been underwhelmed by their centre-backs for roughly the past 15 years, so it’s little surprise that the club’s new manager has not been very inspired by what he has found lurking at heart of his defence.

According to the Sun, Unai Emery is “less than impressed” by the central defenders betrothed to him by his predecessor Arsene Wenger and – despite already signing Sokratis Whatshisname from Borussia Dortmund – is aiming to further revamp his backline before the start of the season.

READ MORE: 10 youngsters who could light up the Premier League this season

READ MORE: Arsenal tie down Emile Smith Rowe on long-term deal

READ MORE: Eagle-eyed Arsenal fans love what Mesut Ozil was wearing in Singapore

Emery hasn’t got much time left, unfortunately, so he will be sincerely hoping that Domagoj Vida is the man who can solve his problem.

The Gunners are allegedly “plotting a £25m move” for the disastrously coiffured Croatian, who has been linked with various Premier League clubs – notably Liverpool and West Ham – since starring for his country at the World Cup.

In fact, it’s almost as if Vida’s agent is desperately trying to make the most of his client’s raised profile by constantly feeding stories to English tabloids about an imminent big-money move.

At 29 years old and currently plying his trade in the Turkish league for Beskitas, this is likely to be Vida’s best/last chance – and his agent’s – to make some serious money.

Sadly for them, the Sun adds that Arsenal don’t actually have enough transfer funds to sign Vida, and could only purchase him if they sell a player this week – most likely Shkodran Mustafi or Danny Welbeck, both of whom are highly shaky centre-backs.

Liverpool target Aaron Ramsey

Another possible solution, although it may not be one that Gunners fans like, is that they sell Aaron Ramsey instead.

Story Continues

The Express says Liverpool are the latest team to show an interest in the Welsh midfielder, who has one year left to run on his contract and is seemingly nowhere near signing a new one.

Rather than losing him for free next summer, the north Londoners could get up to £40m by letting Ramsey move to Anfield before the transfer window closes. He would seem a slightly odd signing for the Reds though following their purchases of midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho already this summer.

Aaron Ramsey has been with Arsenal for ten years

Meanwhile, unsettled Manchester United forward Anthony Martial – who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for roughly 97 days in succession – is now being tipped to stay with the club.

The Mirror says the Frenchman will be forced to spend another season playing under Jose Mourinho, who is annoyed with him for leaving a pre-season tour to meet his newborn child, because United have not managed to find a replacement (in other words, they still haven’t signed Ivan Perisic after a year of trying).

Elsewhere, Thibaut Courtois’ agent has pleaded with Chelsea to let the Belgian goalkeeper move to Real Madrid (Sun), Burnley have had a £15m bid accepted by Middlesbrough for their centre-back Ben Gibson (Mail) and Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he would “knock down Chelsea’s door” to bring Ruben Loftus-Cheek back to Selhurst Park (Talksport). Admirable passion from Roy there, although it’s hard to imagine a less intimidating person trying to knock down your door.



