Gossip: Arsenal 'change transfer focus', Hudson-Odoi bid rockets as Man United go Dutch

Change of thinking: Arsenal are now considering a move for another Barca player

Arsenal’s messy transfer window business has seen their focus switch again.

After struggling to land all their targets, manager Unai Emery now appears to have turned his attention from Barcelona’s Denis Suarez to team-mate Malcom instead.

The 21-year-old Brazilian – not wanted at the Nou Camp after flopping after signing for over £41 million – is their new go-to man.

The Sun on Sunday say a deal could be on but Everton also remain keen.

Bayern Munich are set to up their bid for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi to £40 million.

Following his transfer request, the 18-year-old is nearing an exit and the Mail on Sunday say this offer should do the trick. RB Leipzig are still not ruling themselves out.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will have a medical with Atletico Madrid on on Sunday afternoon as he secures his loan move, suggest Sky Sports.

Manchester United have asked PSV Eindhoven to ‘keep them informed on any plan to sell winger Steven Bergwijn’ say the Sunday Mirror.

Still no move: United are Solskjaer don’t have talks planned

Liverpool and Bayern Munich also want the 21-year-old.

The same paper tell us that United’s powers that be will not rush into a decision on appointing a new manager – despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s eight-game winning start as caretaker boss.

The Mirror don’t stop there. According to their report, Vincent Kompany’s contract talks are proving difficult because of his on-going injuries.

Crystal Palace now head the queue to sign 33-year-old Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

Fulham were desperate for the centre-back but The Sun on Sunday say the Eagles’ Scott Dann is now their number one target.

Stoke City are considering paying £9 million to Burnley for striker Sam Vokes, the Mail on Sunday claim.