Gosport fox found with plastic around neck is released

A fox that was found with a plastic tube stuck around its neck has been released by rescuers.

The distressed animal was first found by residents in Gosport, Hampshire, three weeks ago.

Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation in North Baddesley captured her and removed the plastic.

The fox, named Faith by the team, has made a full recovery and was released where she was found.

Warning: Story contains images some people might find distressing

Steve Mason, the rescue centre's founder, said: "I get emotional for every one that I care for. You put so much time and effort into them, you can't help but build a relationship with them.

"It was nice to see her go and I just hope she is going to be safe."

Faith was initially seen in several different parts of Gosport, including the marina and the communal gardens of an apartment block near Weevil Lane.

After several days of searching, volunteers from the animal welfare group were finally able to find the animal.

The plastic was cut away, revealing bloody wounds on the fox's neck that had been caused by rubbing.

Mud was also found to be caked under the plastic, which meant the sores had become infected.

Faith's injuries were treated with antibiotics and the lacerations on her neck have now healed.

A party was thrown by locals in Gosport to celebrate Faith's release.

Mr Mason said: "I think there were 20 people there and donations were given towards our centre to pay for vet bills and food."

Faith was taken back to where she was found and released where Mr Mason believes the locals will look out for her.

