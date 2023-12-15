Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dead at 30 After Collapsing Onstage

The Brazilian star died during a live performance at a private event on Wednesday

Pedro Henrique Instagram Pedro Henrique

Gospel singer Pedro Henrique died onstage during a live performance on Wednesday. The Brazilian star was 30.

According to CNN Brazil and New York Post, Henrique was performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana, Bahia, when he collapsed.

An official cause of death has not been released. But according to reports by CNN and TMZ, it's suspected that the singer suffered a heart attack.

Following his death, Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, shared a touching tribute to the singer alongside a black-and-white photo of him performing on Instagram Thursday.

Related: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone,” the post in Portuguese read in part, with the label adding that Henrique was a “present husband and super dedicated father.”

“The songs in your voice will not die and your legacy will remain through your wife, your little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of your voice!” the post continued.

“We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep. The Christian music segment is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning.”

“See you soon dear brother!!! See you soon!” the post concluded.

Pedro Henrique Instagram Pedro Henrique

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suillan Barreto, and their baby daughter, Zoe. According to a post announcing Zoe's birth on Henrique's Instagram, the little one will turn 2 months old on Tuesday.



Per Billboard Brasil, Henrique’s burial and wake will take place in the city of Porto Seguro, where the star was born. The singer lived in Guarulhos, São Paulo.

Story continues

In a second Instagram post shared Thursday, Henrique’s record label noted that it was an “emotionally difficult day.”

They then posted a collection of black-and-white clips of Henrique performing. “In homage to our beloved Pedro Henrique” was written over the top in Portuguese.



“We thought carefully if it would be appropriate to share anything today,” the caption of the post in Portuguese continued. “We're feeling the loss and remembering special moments by Peter's side — his contagious joy, his enchanting voice, his smile full of love and light.”



“This is our single tribute to him — singer, minister, husband, father, servant of God, who left fulfilling his calling on this earth, worshipping God. 😭🖤,” the post added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.