Gospel show to raise funds for Saugeen Hospice

WALKERTON – On April 23 at 1:30 p.m., a group of talented musicians are putting on a gospel show, Spirit in the Sky, at St. Paul’s United Church, Walkerton.

The Traversy-Mack production features performers P.J. Mack, Tom Traversy, Elaine Pearch, Mandi Craddock, The Gospel Quartet (Bob Ferguson, Gord Smith, Tom Traversy and Richard Field) and the Ladies’ Gospel Choir.

Tickets are available at Holst Office Supplies, Brown’s Guardian Pharmacy, A&R Music, and St. Paul’s United Church (519-881-1110).

Mack and Traversy said that the show had initially been planned for March 2020. Literally days before the performance, COVID struck and the show was postponed – and continued to be postponed. People were told to hold onto their tickets – they’d be honoured when the show finally went on. Anyone with a ticket for the 2020 performance will have it honoured; all they have to do is show the ticket.

Proceeds from Spirit in the Sky are going to Saugeen Hospice Inc.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times