Gorp It Like London College of Fashion's BA Class of 2023

London College of Fashion (LCF) has kicked off its annual celebration of the undergraduate Class of 2023, a week-long event dedicated to showcasing the work and vision of its students across various disciplines, including design, film, photography and virtual reality. Held at Protein Studios in East London, the festival offers a glimpse into the future of fashion as envisioned by the next generation of fashion leaders.

The celebration commenced with LCF's highly anticipated undergraduate catwalk show, a platform that spotlighted the creative prowess of 113 students from the BA (Hons) Fashion Design Technology: Menswear and BA (Hons) Fashion Design Technology: Womenswear courses. Against a backdrop of industry insiders and esteemed guests, the collections unfolded, revealing a shared appreciation for gorpcore. The emerging trend was brought to life through a fusion of hybrid silhouettes, vibrant sports-inspired colors and technical materials.

Andrew Teverson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of London College of Fashion, UAL, lauded the LCF Undergraduate Class of 2023, emphasizing their ability to revolutionize the fashion industry through innovative design, ideas and products. Teverson underscored that the showcase and associated events not only celebrate the exceptional work of LCF students but also exemplify the college's world-leading business, communication and design courses.

Sustainability and inclusivity emerged as focal points of this year's show, reflecting the industry's unwavering commitment to diversity and adaptability in an ever-changing world.

Explore the gallery above for some of our favorite gorp-core looks from the show. All of this year’s graduates can be found on the UAL Graduate Showcase website.

