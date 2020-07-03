Hotel loved by the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge set to reopen

The Goring Hotel is a royal favourite. (Getty Images)

A hotel which can boast of being a royal favourite is preparing to reopen, which could be good news for the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Queen.

The Goring Hotel, which is close to Buckingham Palace, has planned to open its doors for overnight stays again from 4 September.

It’s where the Duchess of Cambridge spent her last night as Kate Middleton before she married Prince William back in 2011.

It’s also said to be where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hosted a goodbye lunch for their palace staff before they stepped back as senior royals.

The Goring Hotel received a royal warrant from the Queen in 2013, the only hotel to have the honour, and holds a Michelin Star.

Kate arriving at the Goring the night before her wedding. (Getty Images)

The Queen also gave a knighthood to George Goring, who ran the hotel for several years, following in the footsteps of his father Otto, who founded the hotel.

Before it became a favourite of the Queen and her granddaughters-in-law, it was loved by Queen Mary, the wife of George V, and the late Queen Mother, according to The Telegraph.

It was the last place the Queen Mother visited publicly before her death in 2002.

She is said to have enjoyed Eggs Drumkilbo – a lobster and egg-based dish which is still on the menu at the restaurant.

The suite has its own dining room. (Goring Hotel)

The hotel's bar will also be reopening in September. (Goring Hotel)

The Queen is thought to host a Christmas lunch for her staff there. In 2018, she was spotted leaving with a small gift bag, and her dressmaker Angela Kelly was seen leaving afterwards, as well as Terry Pendry, Stud Groom to the Queen.

On reopening a hotel statement said: “Since 1910 some very well-known guests have chosen The Goring, not just for our delicious food but also no matter how secret or important the conversation might be, it could never be overheard.

“It is likely we won’t be able to seat quite as many guests as before but there will be no change in our professional yet friendly service, the atmosphere and the memorable experience our guests have come to expect.”

The royal suite, where Kate stayed the night before her wedding. (Goring Hotel)

The Royal Suite, where Kate spent her last night as an unmarried woman. (Goring Hotel)

Kate stayed in the Royal Suite at the hotel the night before her wedding, a two bedroom suite with its own footman, as well as all the fruit, sweets and pastry you could wish for.

One of the bedrooms features a grand four-poster bed with a dressing room, and both have en-suite bathrooms.

In March 2020, Meghan and Harry were seen leaving the Goring Hotel separately after she arrived back in the UK for their farewell engagements as senior royals.

It was thought she may have been staying there, but it later emerged it was an emotional goodbye lunch with their staff.