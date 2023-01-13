Gorgeous Valentine's Day date makeup is a cinch with these products from Dior, Rare Beauty

Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·5 min read
Valentine's Day date night makeup
Valentine's Day date night makeup

Valentine's Day is the only day of the year dedicated specifically to love. You don't need a national holiday to celebrate your your romantic partner—or any loved ones!—but it can't hurt to have a designated time to go on a special date or pen a love letter.

Before you head out the door for your romantic picnic or candlelight dinner, you want to feel your best, and for makeup lovers, that can come in the form of glowy skin, shimmery eyes and bold-red lips. Below, we've curated a list of 10 products that'll have you date-night ready!

1. This bright pink blush from Dior

Add a flush to your cheeks with the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush.
Add a flush to your cheeks with the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush.

Whether you first saw it on Kylie Jenner or TikTok, if you're a makeup fanatic, you know Dior's Backstage Rosy Glow Blush. The blush's light pink hue gained plenty of attention in recent years and also makes for a sweet flush on the cheek's for Love Day. Dust the powder onto the apples of your cheeks and up toward your temple using a fluffy makeup brush for a rosy effect.

$39 at Sephora

2. This bold red lipstick from Nars

Brighten up your lips with the bold Nars Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick.
Brighten up your lips with the bold Nars Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick.

Earlier this year, Nars launched its Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick, and its made waves since then for its smooth, long-wearing formula. The shades "Dragon Girl" (blue-red) and "Notorious" (orange-red) will complete any look you go for on Valentine's Day. The formula claims to have a matte, transfer-resistant finish that'll last for 10 hours on the lips.

$34 at Sephora

3. This lip-pluming gloss from Lawless

Plump your pout with the Lawless Forget The Filler Smoothing Gloss.
Plump your pout with the Lawless Forget The Filler Smoothing Gloss.

Not much of a lipstick person? Go for a tinted gloss that'll give you a hint of color that you don't need to worry about applying perfectly. The Lawless Forget The Filler Smoothing Gloss claims to plump the lips for a fuller pout using "Maxi-Lip" and moisturize and hydrate with shea butter and hyaluronic acid, respectively. The sheer red shade "Cherry Vanilla" and the creamy pink tone "Daisy Pink" both suit a V-day date.

$25 at Sephora

4. This glistening highlighter from Rare Beauty

Get your skin glistening with the Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter.
Get your skin glistening with the Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter.

To add a gleam to your skin, you'll want to turn to a highlighter like the new and TikTok-hyped Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter. The pressed powder feels silky to the touch to blend well into the skin and is available in four hues to suit your skin tone and preference: "Enlighten" (white-gold), "Exhilarate" (champagne-gold), "Flaunt" (bronze-gold) and "Mesmerize" (pink-gold). Use a fluffy makeup brush to sweep the highlight onto the tops of your cheekbones, down the bridge of your nose, over the cupid's bow and on the brow bones to glisten all over.

$25 at Sephora

5. This full-coverage concealer from Tarte

Conceal anywhere you want coverage with the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.
Conceal anywhere you want coverage with the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.

You can use any of your trusted base products—foundation, concealer or powder—for your Valentine's makeup, but if you're looking for ideas, we recommend having the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer in your arsenal. The full-coverage, Reviewed-approved concealer covers dark circles, blemishes and any discoloration with ease. Plus, it'll stay on all day long—an assurance you want when you're heading out on a date. You'll find this in 35 shades with cool, neutral and warm undertones to suit most skin tones. Once you find your shade, apply it underneath the eyes and anywhere else you want coverage on top of your go-to foundation.

$31 at Ulta

6. This touch-up powder foundation from Makeup Forever

Add coverage and reduce shine with the Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation.
Add coverage and reduce shine with the Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation.

Whether you like to set your makeup or keep a powder on-hand for touch-ups, consider snagging the Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation. It's technically a powder foundation, meaning it'll add coverage, and it has a matte formula that'll get rid of any unwanted oiliness that shows up throughout your date. It's available in 26 shades ranging from very light with pink undertones to deep with golden undertones. Use the included sponge applicator to press the powder into the skin anywhere you need a touch-up.

$40 at Sephora

7. This shimmery eyeshadow from Urban Decay

Make your eyes sparkle with the Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadows.
Make your eyes sparkle with the Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadows.

You can also thank TikTok when you inevitably fall in love with the Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow. The sparkly single eyeshadow claims to use "micro-fine glitter" that'll last up to 16 hours on the eyes. The shadow comes in five shimmery shades: "Cosmic" (white sparkles), "Glitter Rock" (pink sparkles), "Lithium" (brown with silver sparkles), "Solstice" (red with green sparkles) and "Space Cowboy" (champagne with silver sparkles). For a simple but eye-catching look, apply "Cosmic" or "Space Cowboy" all over the lid using your finger or a brush.

$24 at Sephora

8. This intense eyeliner from Stila

Add drama to your eyes with the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner.
Add drama to your eyes with the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner.

Eyeliner adds spice to any eye look and the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner is here for long-lasting intensity. The Reviewed-approved liquid eyeliner has a felt tip for precision (read: creating a wing is a cinch) and a waterproof formula that claims to last all day and night. It's available in six hues—black, chocolate brown, deep brown, gray, charcoal and blue—and the brand recommends shaking the pen before inking up your eyes.

$24 at Sephora

9. This lengthening mascara from Thrive Causemetics

Lengthen your lashes with the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara.
Lengthen your lashes with the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara.

Along with your shimmery shadow and bold winged liner, you'll want to play up your eyes with a lengthening mascara. The Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is Reviewed's pick after testing the best mascaras out there because it's easy to apply, holds up throughout the day and keeps its promise of giving lash extension-like eyelashes in just a coat or two. You can choose from a black, brown or blue formula.

$25 at Thrive Causemetics

10. This strong-hold eyebrow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills

Keep brow hairs in place with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel.
Keep brow hairs in place with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel.

Sure, there's nothing romantic-looking about a clear eyebrow gel, but on your date night, you don't want to worry about a hair out of place. Take a play out of Hailey Bieber's date night makeup look and try the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel to comb your lashes into place. The gel claims to hold eyebrow hairs without feeling sticky or creating a hard, shiny cast over the hairs. Just as important: It's Hailey-approved!

$22 at Sephora

