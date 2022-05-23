This gorgeous SC horse farm estate for sale could be yours. Just pony up $2.95 million

As its name implies, Camelot Farms is an estate made for kings — or a place for horse lovers with a taste for luxury, at least.

Located at Saint Helena Island, 20 minutes from the historic town of Beaufort, this 63.5-acre equestrian estate is listed at $2.95 million.

The estate features every equestrian amenity possible, along with a private trial from the property to the beachfront. Jon Kohler and Associates, the firm handling the estate sale, noted on its website that the property “could be enjoyed as a private equestrian estate or operated as a business (2021 revenue stream generated $452,000) or both.”

Camelot Farms estate

The estate is at the end of a Palmetto palm-lined drive that transitions into a canopy, oak-covered lane. The main Mediterranean-style residence, built in 2001, is a 2,800 square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home. The entrance has a courtyard and garden with black wrought iron gas lanterns, wrought iron entry gates and a tiled fountain. The foyer and great room area feature 20-foot ceilings, with an equestrian scene painted on the foyer ceiling.

The gourmet kitchen comes with custom, concrete countertops inlaid with iron horseshoes. All appliances are stainless steel, with a gas-burning range top and vent.

The dining room features custom artwork on the ceilings. After meals, the family or guests and can step out onto the screened-in porch to get some fresh air or sit by the outdoor fireplace.

The master suite offers views of the marsh and pasture.

A view of the main barn at Camelot Farms.

There are two spacious bedrooms upstairs with a Jack & Jill bath between them. The third bedroom features French doors leading to a private balcony beneath the oaks with views of pastures and marshland.

Also, wildlife is plentiful for the hunter on Camelot Farms. Wild turkey and deer are abundant and can be either harvested or simply enjoyed while sitting on the back veranda overlooking a large pasture leading to marshes of The Saint Helena Sound.

Horse lovers’ paradise

Enjoy daily beach trail rides, as the property is positioned less than a mile from the ocean and tidal creeks on the marsh. Explore the many trails on-site and end up on the beach.

A view of the beach from Camelot Farms.

Equestrian amenities at the estate include a fully covered, lighted riding arena with a ventilated observation pergola; a six-stall receiving barn with tack area; a full-size Dressage Arena; a 300 by 500-foot jump arena complete with training obstacles and a 125 by 200-foot flat work arena.

Other amenities include a four-horse hot walker with remote; two 60-foot round pens; a Clinton Anderson Patience Pole and two large cross tie areas with concrete footing to tack and bath up to 15 horses; a feed and storage barn; a pole barn for storing hay, equipment and horse trailers, a 2,600 square-foot barn office with lounge area, tack storage, kitchen and restroom; and 28, 1-acre cross-fenced pastures for horses to roam freely.

RV and tent camping

If you or any of your extended family or friends like camping, then Camelot Farms is also a perfect spot. Bring your RV and set up camp at one of the estate’s six campground slots, complete with water, electricity, a bathhouse and corral panels for horses. While you camp, you can fish at one of the two stocked ponds on the property.

There is also a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the property called the Saddle Pad, which is currently rented through Vrbo.com. The Saddle Pad has plenty of room for your boat or horse trailer parking and a paddock is located beside the house for guest horses.