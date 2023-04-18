‘Gorgeous’: Housewives star Bethenny Frankel, 52, rocks bikini bod on Miami vacay

Bethenny Frankel knows how to vacation.

The “Real Housewives of New York” GOAT does it her way.

In a new Instagram post, Frankel tells her 3 million plus followers that she was in the Miami area for the weekend with her movie producer fiance Paul Bernon.

You can now totes see why these two are an item. The couple, who reportedly met on a dating app in 2018, are perfect travel companions, sharing the same travel goals, so key to harmony.

“Paul and I are off-season vacationers who are close to but never involved in the action,” explains her caption with a highlight reel of snaps. “We hate crowds and plans but like people watching and being able to observe and dip in and out of anything seemingly social.”

Where you probably won’t find this pair is in the 305 is all day pitching a lounge chair on the sand and frying under the sun.

The 52 year old businesswoman says she and her man hit the beach at 8 a.m. to “avoid human contact.” They also ditch the pool “once the day club vibe starts,” and grab dinner at 7 because they both “hate the pressure of a reservation.”

Sounds like Bernon’s 100 percent a keeper and that Frankel is ready to retire down here for all the early bird specials. Welcome one and all.

But no, the mother of one is still working it, hosting the CNBC show “Money Court,” doing her “Rewives” podcast and reviewing cheap makeup for her fans (thanks for the pro tip on the drugstore concealer).

Speaking of working it: Frankel is still slaying a beach ready body as seen by her vacay snaps.

In one of her Insta pics, the Skinnygirl founder is on a boat on the water looking lean and fit in a dark-colored two piecer.

“Gorgeous,” was the word that came to many commenters’ minds.

So how does the busy New Yorker keep it so tight? Definitely not Ozempic, the fad celebrity drug intended for those with diabetes.

“People don’t want to admit [they use it] but they want people to believe it was blood, sweat and tears,” the straight talker said recently on social media, adding, “Mark my words, we’re not gonna hear about the sh--show of this for months and years to come. This Ozempic thing is gonna [bleeping] go sideways, and all the other copycat names, too.”