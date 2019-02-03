Gorgeous goal, de Gea's brilliance help Manchester United grind out Super Bowl Sunday win

David de Gea’s brilliance helped Manchester United collect three points at Leicester City on Sunday. (Reuters)

Sir Alex Ferguson used to call it “squeaky bum time”, the final moments of a tense and exciting sporting event.

Manchester United had about 80 minutes of it on Sunday.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford linked up for a fantastic goal and David de Gea made a couple of outstanding saves as the Red Devils won at Leicester City 1-0 and stayed hot under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The reactivation of Pogba’s potential has been one of the staples of Solskjaer’s brief but prosperous tenure, and his perfectly weighted ball in the ninth minute helped get United off and running. Pogba intercepted a hazardous clearance by Ricardo Pereira from the wing and lofted a pass to Rashford, who took a great first touch and set himself up for the finish (via NBC Sports):

United by no means retreated from there, although Leicester had the better of the chances the rest of the way.

That’s where de Gea came in.

Around the hour mark, a Leicester free kick popped up in the air and Jamie Vardy turned quickly on the ball from nearly point-blank range. While it was fortunately directed right at de Gea, he was nonetheless up to the task, making the initial block and alertly covering it on the line:

About 15 minutes later, Rachid Ghezzal’s spinning free kick seemed destined for the upper right-hand corner of the net, at least until de Gea soared to knock it away at the last second:

In all, de Gea made six saves and United held on to collect its ninth win in 10 matches under Solskjaer. That run has featured three impressive away wins, including at Tottenham and Arsenal and Saturday’s result.

The Red Devils are showing they can grind out results when the plethora of goals aren’t there, and perhaps the ability to win different ways more than anything will determine whether or not they can salvage the season and finish in the top four.

