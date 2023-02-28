Gorgeous 1970 911 Twin-Plug Selling On Bring A Trailer Is Drool-Worthy

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This highly customized classic is the definition of style and speed.

Most high value Porsches got their name by being industry leaders unlike anything else on the market at the time. From their air-cooled performance to the weight distribution that came with its rear-engine design, these cars were innovators. So it makes sense that fans would rave over models like this as it uses a twin-plug cylinder design. Increasing power and efficiency, this car had a lot of cool features that you might get to see for yourself.

First, there is the bold red paint job and very well-preserved body which is something you’re not likely to find from most vintage vehicles. Indeed, smooth panels are not exactly what classic cars are known for which should tell you just how much work went into maintaining and restoring the car. Around 2011-2013, the Porsche was restored and modified to the driver’s liking, making it the perfect daily driver sports car. Some of the more prominent examples of this include the Bilstien front and rear shocks, a great tool for concurring corners.

On top of all that, there is the potent 2.5-liter flat-six engine that supports the full driving experience. If you’re expecting a stock drive from this old gal then you’d be sorely mistaken as the motor has been fully worked-through. Everything from the camshafts to the ported heads were built to race and make tons of power. Overall, the engine might be small but it sure packs a punch, one that you could either be on the giving or receiving end of. The choice is yours.

