Gore Mutual Introduces Customer Care Package to Support Customers During the COVID-19 Crisis

CAMBRIDGE, ON , April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Gore Mutual Insurance Company has announced its Customer Care Package to provide much needed support for policyholders during this unprecedented time.

"As a mutual company, our priority has always been the well-being of our customers," said Gore Mutual Incoming President and CEO, Andy Taylor . "In fact, one of our core values is simply 'Do It Right.' The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge financial impact on Canada and people across the country are struggling. The Gore Mutual Customer Care Package will provide support for all of our customers no matter what product they have."

Below are some of the highlights from the Gore Mutual Customer Care Package.

Personal Auto Customers:

To provide premium relief to personal auto customers, Gore Mutual will be sending policyholders a one-time payment equivalent to 20% of three months premium. All in-force personal auto customers as of Thursday, April 9, 2020 will automatically receive the payment by cheque in the coming weeks.

Personal Property Customers: Home Office

With many people now unexpectedly working from home, Gore Mutual is providing personal liability and business property coverage up to $5,000 on all existing personal property policies. There will be no additional premium for this and coverage will be in effect until Friday, July 31, 2020 .

Commercial Customers: Vacant Premises

With many businesses temporarily closed, Gore Mutual will not consider any business properties vacant or unoccupied if they have been mandated to shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Claims: Quick Cash

In a growing number of cases, mandated physical distancing requirements as a result of COVID-19 have made claims-related repair work challenging. For customers experiencing supply chain disruptions, Gore Mutual is offering a Quick Cash payout option for fast settlement.

Payments:

Gore Mutual has suspended all cancellations for non-payment and NSF fees until Thursday, April 30, 2020 . After that, the company will continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic and explore new flexible payment options on a case-by-case basis including payment deferral without penalty.

As well, any personal or commercial lines cancellations at the customer's request will be on a pro rata basis. Short rate fees will not apply.

In addition to the Gore Mutual Customer Care Package, the Gore Mutual Foundation recently partnered with CanadaHelps to provide a $2 million matching grant to kickstart their COVID-19 Cause Funds in the areas of community care and healthcare. These funds will be rapidly disbursed to hospitals, shelters, food banks and Canadian charities working to provide critical support to the people and communities that need it most.

"We're listening to feedback from our brokers and customers and we're working with the Insurance Bureau of Canada , broker associations and others to do everything we can during this extraordinary time," said Paul Jackson , Chief Operating Officer at Gore Mutual.

"As Canada's oldest mutual company, our balance sheet is strong, and we've been through many crises going back 180 years. We're in this for the long haul and are working tirelessly to get this right for our brokers and customers."

About Gore Mutual:

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $475M in premiums and over $1.1BN in assets. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia , this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 400 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014, certified as a 2018 Best Workplace Canada and named a 2019 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $10M to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. Learn more at goremutual.ca.

