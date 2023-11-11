Gordon and Tana Ramsay Welcome Sixth Child, Baby Jesse James Ramsay

REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcomed their sixth child this week, a baby boy named Jesse James Ramsay who, according to his mother, makes the Ramsay family “definitely complete.” The couple announced Jesse’s birth on Instagram, his father writing “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.” Tana Ramsay said it had been a “nerve wracking 9 months” but that “we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete.”

Read it at PEOPLE

Read more at The Daily Beast.