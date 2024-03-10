Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana's 6 Kids All Pose Together in Rare Family Photos: 'Incredibly Blessed'

The superstar chef and his wife are parents to three boys and three girls

Tana Ramsay / Instagram; Dave Benett/Getty Gordon and Tana Ramsay's six children, Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's wife, Tana Ramsay, is celebrating motherhood — and a quarter-century of Ramsay kids!

In celebration of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday, which is often called "Mothering Sunday," the mother of six shared photographs of the pair's little ones — and full-grown adults — all posing together with smiles on their faces.

"Happy Mothers Day to all, and thinking of those who find today challenging, sending so much love," Tana, 49, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of her kids.

"I am feeling incredibly blessed to be Mummy to these incredible people x," she continued.

All of the Ramsay kids could be seen in the two Instagram shots, including Megan, 25, Holly, 24, Jack, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, 4, and 4-month-old baby Jesse.

In one image, the party of six stood up as they posed for a photo, while Gordon's eldest daughter held his youngest baby boy.

In a second image, the siblings cozied up on an outdoor couch in front of a pool, as Jack sat Oscar on his lap, and as baby Jesse was in good hands with his big sis Holly.

Some of the kids even celebrated Tana during the special day, including Holly, who called her mom "the best mama" and "forever my inspiration" in a handful of Instagram Story uploads throughout the holiday.

Related: Gordon Ramsay’s Wife Tana on the Gordon She Knows: ‘I Still Get Butterflies’ (Exclusive)

Jeff Spicer/Getty Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in London

The Ramsay family welcomed their latest addition back in November, when Gordon and Tana announced the birth of their sixth child on Instagram. At the time, Gordon called Jesse a "7lbs 10oz whopper" and "an amazing birthday present."

"One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done 👊🏼❤️❤️," Gordon wrote in the announcement post, where he could be seen giving Jesse a kiss on the head as Tana held him proudly.

Story continues

In the months since Jesse's birth, Gordon has compared his son's scowl to his own, encouraged his kids to "find your passion," and has even teased if he'd be open to adding a 7th to the Ramsay crew.

Speaking with PEOPLE in late January about his new Miami restaurant, Lucky Cat, Gordon explained that another child isn't totally out of the question for himself and Tana.

“This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away,” Gordon quipped.

“I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?” he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following Tana's pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in 2016, Gordon added that the pair are "super respectful and incredibly remorseful" about losing their son Rocky — calling it "a significant moment in the family's lives."

"And so we tread with caution this time around and we were blessed,” he added. “Jesse's really helped bring everyone even closer. And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was 25 years ago to Megan."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.