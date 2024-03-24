Gordon Ramsay Shares Adorable Photo of Sons Jesse James and Oscar: 'Sunday Morning Boys Club'

The celebrity chef offered a behind-the-scenes look at his weekend fatherly duties on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay/Instagram Gordon Ramsay, Ramsay's sons Jesse James and Oscar

Gordon Ramsay is spending some quality time with his two youngest boys!

The Hell's Kitchen host, 57, gave an adorable behind-the-scenes look at his home life on Sunday when he shared a snapshot on Instagram of his sons Oscar, 4, and Jesse James, 4 months.

"Sunday morning boys club," Ramsay playfully captioned a heartwarming photo of his little sous-chefs.

"Happy Sunday everyone @oscarjramsay @jessejamesramsay ❤️," he added.

In the photo, Oscar could be seen holding an electronic device with his baby brother lying next to him. Both boys rocked their pajamas in the pic — with Jesse in a zip-up onesie and Oscar in a polar bear-patterned set — while the concentrated look on Oscar's face even reminded some fans of his famous dad.

"The frown 😂...seen that face before," one commenter wrote, while Ramsay's friend Chef Clare Smyth commented: "❤❤❤."

Oscar has clearly already bonded with his new brother, who joined the family in November 2023. In an Instagram post at the time, the Kitchen Nightmares host, who himself was born on Nov. 8, described Jesse's arrival as "an amazing birthday present."

Oscar isn't the only one bonding with baby Jesse, as the entire Ramsay crew could be seen cuddling up to him in recent family photos, which Tana posted in honor of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

The mother of six shared a pair of photographs to ring in the holiday, featuring the Ramsay brood —from the little ones to the full-grown adults — as they all posed smiling. In addition to Oscar and Jesse, the couple shares Megan, 25, Holly, 24, Jack, 24, and Matilda, 22.

"Happy Mothers Day to all, and thinking of those who find today challenging, sending so much love," Tana, 49, captioned her Instagram post. "I am feeling incredibly blessed to be Mummy to these incredible people x."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty From left: Megan Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay, Matilda Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay at the BAFTA Children's Awards in November 2016

While Oscar's facial expressions may already be reminiscent of his dad, he appears to be taking after him in the kitchen, too.



Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, who joins her father on the latest season of MasterChef Junior, revealed to PEOPLE this month that Oscar also has grown a taste for the culinary arts.

“I remember watching [Gordon] work in the kitchen at home because he used to film quite a bit there,” the psychology student said. “And then he slowly started giving me the whisk or giving me the spoon and saying, 'You need to measure something.' "

“I just remember having so much fun in there with him," she added. "And at this point I was like, ‘Wow, I really want to be like you one day.’ "

Tilly shared that she's already passing her dad's training on to her little brother. “I've got Oscar cooking already and he's only 4,” she laughed, recalling when she asked him to help her make pancakes last summer. “I was teaching him how to do it, making him measure it out. It's so great to start young, and I think he really enjoyed it.”



