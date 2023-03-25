Gordon Ramsay Says Alan Sugar Is Talking 'Absolute B******s' In Row About Their BBC Shows

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay has urged Alan Sugar to stop talking “absolute bollocks” amid an ongoing row about their respective BBC shows.

Last year, the TV chef launched Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, a new TV venture on BBC One, which the Amstrad founder claimed was a “virtual rip-off” of The Apprentice.

“Last year, Gordon Ramsay had some cockamamie idea… I like Gordon and I think he’s very good and should stick to what he should do, cooking and all that stuff,” he told the Daily Mail.

“He had something, which was like, I don’t know how the lawyers allowed it because it was a virtual rip-off of The Apprentice. No disrespect to Gordon but stick to your day job mate that’s all I would say.”

Alan Sugar in the Apprentice boardroom

In a new interview with The Sun, insisting the entrepreneur should stop “bitching” and talking “absolute bollocks”.

“He has no right to start throwing his toys out the pram,” the Kitchen Nightmares star claimed. “Do you think Simon Cowell started complaining about The Voice when he was running The X Factor? Of course he didn’t.

“There is more than enough room for both shows on the BBC. Come on Alan! Share the f–ing love!”

Gordon added: “One of his contestants who ran a cupcake firm got in touch. What is a cupcake firm going to Alan Sugar for money for? They should be coming to me.

“Anyway, she said to me, ‘I love the show, I am a huge supporter, how can I apply to come on?’. I wanted to send it and say, ‘See, you are bitching about me but your contestants are dying to come on the show!’.”

Alan Sugar with this year's Apprentice candidates

The 17th series of The Apprentice aired on BBC One earlier this week, with Alan Sugar giving a £250,000 investment to the aspiring business owner of his choosing.

Speaking to The Sun last week, Alan claimed he didn’t think Gordon’s food show would still be talked about in 17 years,

“Not even in 17 weeks’ time,” he added, but insisted: “I don’t want to start a war.”

