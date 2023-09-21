Gordon Ramsay opens up about the death of his son Rocky in 2016

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about the loss of his son Rocky in 2016 (Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay has reflected on the tragic loss of his son Rocky in 2016 after wife Tana, 49, experienced a miscarriage at 20 weeks.

In a new interview, the 56-year-old said that losing their son was “really tough” but said the loss brought their family “closer together”.

He shared: “There’s no book that guides you through that loss, and so losing Rocky was really tough. Watching the trauma unfold, it’s this life-changing moment.”

“A: I was grateful that we were there together. B: Tana always struggled with her bloods and so there was always issues with getting those bloods absolutely right.

Ramsay pictured with wife Tana in 2016 (Getty Images)

“So there was this incredible celebration that she was pregnant and everything was going fine,” Ramsay told People.

“And all of a sudden it just changes within 24 hours. So, I think if anything it bought the whole family together, closer, Jack’s still got the little dog tag with Rocky. And we’ve got these little incredible bits of jewellery together that we connect through.”

The 56-year-old welcomed their youngest child, Oscar, four, three years later. They are also parents to daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23 and daughter Tilly, 21.

He continued: “And it’s hard because we would never have Oscar if we hadn’t had Rocky, and so there was no substitute, far from it. But it just brought us a bond that you’d never experience in a normal situation, and so it was incredible.”

In July, Tana said that Rocky had been born with a “strong heartbeat” but was “too little to survive”, as she marked seven years since his passing.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she shared an image of daughter Holly’s tattoo she’d gotten in memory of her late brother, as well as a family photo taken days before their tragic loss.

She wrote: “A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant.

“Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky – born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive.

“Although it’s seven years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me.”

If you have been affected by this story, advice and support can be found at the Miscarriage Association. You can call them on 01924 200799 or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk