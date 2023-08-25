Gordon Ramsay Launches His First Frozen Food Line Full of His 'Favorite Dishes' (Exclusive)

Ramsay's comfort food classics, like lasagna and shepherd’s pie, are available exclusively at Walmart

Now you don’t have to travel to one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants to get a taste of the celebrity chef’s food.

Ramsay is releasing his first line of frozen food, By Chef Ramsay, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. Sold only at Walmart, the entrées range in cuisine but all lean towards comfort food classics, like lasagna and shepherd’s pie.

“I’m elated to bring my favorite dishes into homes across the country,” says the Next Level Chef host. “It thrills me that these dishes are so widely available for anyone to experience, and I hope they inspire the home chef in everyone.”

Each of the eight different meals in the line, all of which can be reheated in minutes, "represent a special part of my personal culinary journey," adds Ramsay.

The lasagna sandwiches four types of cheese (ricotta, Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella) and a Bolognese sauce between pasta sheets. Similarly, the four cheese macaroni bake combines mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan and provolone, and macaroni noodles with cornbread crumbs on top.

courtesy of By Chef Ramsay A package of By Chef Ramsay

Also in the freezer aisle is a mushroom risotto, chicken pot pie, lemon caper chicken (with broccoli and potatoes), and slow roasted beef (with potatoes).

Of course there are also some British classics, like the shepherd’s pie with ground beef, vegetables, mashed potatoes and a cheddar cheese topping; and fish and chips, which is beer-battered fish paired with thick-cut fries.

All eight dinner options are available now at Walmarts nationwide.

Next month, Ramsay will even provide the perfect entertainment to watch while dining on the frozen meals. On Sept. 25, his popular series Kitchen Nightmares returns to FOX after nearly a decade off the air. The series originally ran from 2007 to 2014 and followed Ramsay as he helped save struggling restaurants.

The Kitchen Nightmares reboot premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.