Gordon Ramsay Is Giving A Couple A Free Meal After They Said He Ruined Their Wedding

Gordon Ramsay took to Twitter to offer a newly married couple a free meal after they said he ruined their wedding day. Charlie Willis and his wife Lauren were married last month at a beach ceremony that took place at Lusty Glaze beach resort in Cornwall, England, and it just so happened Gordon was there with a television crew filming his upcoming show Future Food Stars.

The show will feature 12 British chefs who will compete to impress Gordon and will win his investment in their business. Willis told The Sun that Gordon and the other contestants took over the kitchen at the Lusty Glaze resort and were unsatisfied with the food served to their wedding guests.

Must’ve missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding…..Congrats on a beautiful marriage….if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it’s on me…I’ll try to not ruin it @MailOnline https://t.co/34HXUVEoj2 pic.twitter.com/HlsVE7Es8x — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) July 5, 2021

Gordon caught wind of the complaints and posted on Twitter an offer to pay for a meal at his restaurant Savoy Grill: "Must’ve missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding…..Congrats on a beautiful marriage….if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it’s on me…I’ll try to not ruin it," Gordon tweeted along with a screenshot of a headline describing the couple's experience.

Along with the meal offer, Studio Ramsay paid for the Willis' wedding in full. The Lusty Glaze resort also confirmed that the wedding did not have exclusive access to the whole beach. It's unclear if the couple has responded to Gordon's offer for a free meal at Savoy Grill and there is no word when the premiere of Future Food Stars will take place.



