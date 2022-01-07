Gordon Ramsay crashes daughter's dinner with her boyfriend: 'He's just a little bit pathetic'

According to Gordon Ramsay, his daughter's boyfriend doesn't cut the mustard.

The celebrity chef, who shares five children with his wife Tana Ramsay, expressed disapproval of his daughter Megan's off-and-on-again boyfriend on a Wednesday episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" without holding back, adding that the young man makes Ramsay "anxious."

"He was OK to begin with; a little bit wet. You want a man to date your daughter and he's just a little bit pathetic," Ramsay said.

Ramsay is known to never mince his words when addressing contestants' culinary mistakes on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Masterchef," and he didn't make an exception for his 23-year-old daughter's suitor. Ramsay told Clarkson about how he crashed a dinner date between the lovebirds, even from miles away.

The 55-year-old Michelin star holder pressured his youngest daughter Matilda, nicknamed Tilly, for the boyfriend's number and cold-called him on FaceTime while the young couple was having dinner.

"He sort of answered the phone and his (hand) was shaking and I said 'Byron it's me — not your future father-in-law,' " Ramsay said. "Megan leaned over and cut me off and it was just so rude."

Ramsay said he "just wants the best" for his daughter and suggests she "wait a little bit longer" to start dating.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcomed their youngest baby, Oscar, to the clan in 2019. Altogether they share five children: Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, Matilda 20, and Oscar, 2.

Oscar was born just under three years after Ramsay revealed that his wife had a miscarriage.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I'd especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they've done," he wrote in 2016.

